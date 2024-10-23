Godrej Properties Q2 profit jumps 5-fold to ₹335.21 crore on higher revenue

Real estate company Godrej Properties announced a five-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching 335.21 crore for the quarter ending in September, driven by higher revenue.

PTI
Published23 Oct 2024, 05:09 PM IST
Realty firm Godrej Properties on Wednesday reported a five-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to 335.21 crore for the quarter ended September on higher income.

Its net profit stood at 66.80 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income more than doubled to 1,346.54 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from 605.11 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Properties Ltd, said the company delivered a robust second quarter with its highest-ever Q2 and H1 bookings, collections, operating cashflows, and deliveries.

"With bookings growth of 56 per cent in FY23, 84 per cent in FY24 and 90 per cent in H1 FY25, Godrej Properties has reset its scale," he added.

The benefit of this is visible in the company's cash flows with collections growth of 68 per cent and operating cash flow growth of 125 per cent in the September quarter, Pirojsha said.

"With a robust launch pipeline, strong balance sheet, and resilient demand, we are on track to significantly surpass our bookings target of 27,000 crore in FY25 while also achieving our highest-ever deliveries and collections," he said.

Recently, the company reported that its sales booking increased 89 per cent to over 13,800 crore during the April-September period of this fiscal.

The company has set a target of 27,500 crore worth of sales bookings in the current 2024-25 financial year as against 22,527 crore in the preceding year.

Pirojsha noted that the sectoral tailwinds for residential real estate in India will continue over the next few years.

"We remain focused on building scale through continued market share gains and margin expansion," he said.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 05:09 PM IST
      Popular in Companies

