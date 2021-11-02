BENGALURU: Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) on Tuesday reported a five-fold surge in its September quarter net profit ₹35.72 crore from ₹7.10 crore in the corresponding period year ago.

Total income jumped to ₹334.22 crore in the July-September period from ₹250.23 crore a year ago.

The Mumbai-based real estate firm witnessed sales bookings of ₹2,574 crore and booking volume of 3.61 million sq ft during the fiscal second quarter compared to ₹1,074 crore and 1.73 million sq ft of in the year-ago period.

"After a weak first quarter, the real estate sector has rebounded strongly in the second quarter. GPL recorded one of its best ever quarters for bookings with a strong response to new launches across India. We have a robust launch pipeline in the second half of the financial year and expect to build on the current momentum," said Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman, Godrej Properties.

During the September-ended quarter, GPL said, it added a new project in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The redevelopment project, located in Wadala, has a saleable area of 1.6 million sq ft.

