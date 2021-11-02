OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results / Godrej Properties’ Q2 profit jumps five-fold to 35.72 crore
Listen to this article

BENGALURU: Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) on Tuesday reported a five-fold surge in its September quarter net profit 35.72 crore from 7.10 crore in the corresponding period year ago.

Total income jumped to 334.22 crore in the July-September period from 250.23 crore a year ago.

The Mumbai-based real estate firm witnessed sales bookings of 2,574 crore and booking volume of 3.61 million sq ft during the fiscal second quarter compared to 1,074 crore and 1.73 million sq ft of in the year-ago period.

"After a weak first quarter, the real estate sector has rebounded strongly in the second quarter. GPL recorded one of its best ever quarters for bookings with a strong response to new launches across India. We have a robust launch pipeline in the second half of the financial year and expect to build on the current momentum," said Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman, Godrej Properties.

During the September-ended quarter, GPL said, it added a new project in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The redevelopment project, located in Wadala, has a saleable area of 1.6 million sq ft.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout