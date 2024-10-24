Godrej Properties Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 401.81% YoY

Godrej Properties Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 218.73% YoY & profit increased by 401.81% YoY

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Godrej Properties Q2 Results Live
Godrej Properties Q2 Results Live

Godrej Properties Q2 Results Live : Godrej Properties declared their Q2 results on October 23, 2024, showcasing remarkable growth. The company reported a staggering 218.73% increase in topline revenue and a phenomenal 401.81% rise in profit year-over-year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a growth of 47.93%, while profit saw a decline of 35.54%. This indicates a mixed performance quarter-over-quarter, despite the impressive year-on-year figures.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 9.24% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 47.36% year-over-year, reflecting increased operational costs amid substantial revenue growth.

On the operational side, Godrej Properties reported an operating income increase of 109.63% quarter-over-quarter and 119.77% year-over-year, highlighting strong operational efficiency amidst rising expenses.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 12.05, marking a 402.08% increase year-over-year, which is a significant boost for shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Godrej Properties has delivered a return of -8.16% over the last week, but has shown resilience with a 16.19% return over the last six months and an impressive 47.23% year-to-date return.

As of now, Godrej Properties holds a market capitalization of 82,425.95 Crore, with a 52-week high of 3,402.7 and a low of 1,548.8, indicating a volatile trading environment.

Market sentiment appears varied among analysts, with 2 analysts recommending a Strong Sell, 2 recommending Sell, 1 suggesting Hold, 5 advising Buy, and 7 giving a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of October 24, 2024, is to Buy, suggesting that despite some analysts' caution, the overall outlook remains positive for Godrej Properties.

Godrej Properties Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1093.23739+47.93%343+218.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total107.8598.73+9.24%73.19+47.36%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.2616.64+9.74%7.39+147.09%
Total Operating Expense1079.58880.7+22.58%412.05+162%
Operating Income13.65-141.7+109.63%-69.05+119.77%
Net Income Before Taxes219.25716.23-69.39%111.42+96.78%
Net Income335.21520.05-35.54%66.8+401.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.0518.7-35.56%2.4+402.08%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹335.21Cr
₹1093.23Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsGodrej Properties Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 401.81% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    11:07 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    0 (0%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.20
    11:07 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    3.55 (1.32%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    125.60
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    2 (1.62%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    689.15
    11:07 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -28.3 (-3.94%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,758.85
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    359.45 (5.62%)

    Coforge share price

    7,721.80
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    163.35 (2.16%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,571.95
    11:04 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,478.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -179.75 (-6.76%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,519.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -183.4 (-4.95%)

    VIP Industries share price

    483.90
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.1 (-4.93%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    5,335.45
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -266.95 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price

    706.50
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    64.05 (9.97%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Syngene International share price

    893.55
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    57.4 (6.86%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,872.40
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    179.7 (6.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.