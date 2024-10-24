Hello User
Godrej Properties Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 401.81% YoY

Godrej Properties Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 401.81% YoY

Livemint

Godrej Properties Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 218.73% YoY & profit increased by 401.81% YoY

Godrej Properties Q2 Results Live

Godrej Properties Q2 Results Live : Godrej Properties declared their Q2 results on October 23, 2024, showcasing remarkable growth. The company reported a staggering 218.73% increase in topline revenue and a phenomenal 401.81% rise in profit year-over-year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a growth of 47.93%, while profit saw a decline of 35.54%. This indicates a mixed performance quarter-over-quarter, despite the impressive year-on-year figures.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 9.24% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 47.36% year-over-year, reflecting increased operational costs amid substantial revenue growth.

On the operational side, Godrej Properties reported an operating income increase of 109.63% quarter-over-quarter and 119.77% year-over-year, highlighting strong operational efficiency amidst rising expenses.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 12.05, marking a 402.08% increase year-over-year, which is a significant boost for shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Godrej Properties has delivered a return of -8.16% over the last week, but has shown resilience with a 16.19% return over the last six months and an impressive 47.23% year-to-date return.

As of now, Godrej Properties holds a market capitalization of 82,425.95 Crore, with a 52-week high of 3,402.7 and a low of 1,548.8, indicating a volatile trading environment.

Market sentiment appears varied among analysts, with 2 analysts recommending a Strong Sell, 2 recommending Sell, 1 suggesting Hold, 5 advising Buy, and 7 giving a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of October 24, 2024, is to Buy, suggesting that despite some analysts' caution, the overall outlook remains positive for Godrej Properties.

Godrej Properties Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1093.23739+47.93%343+218.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total107.8598.73+9.24%73.19+47.36%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.2616.64+9.74%7.39+147.09%
Total Operating Expense1079.58880.7+22.58%412.05+162%
Operating Income13.65-141.7+109.63%-69.05+119.77%
Net Income Before Taxes219.25716.23-69.39%111.42+96.78%
Net Income335.21520.05-35.54%66.8+401.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.0518.7-35.56%2.4+402.08%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹335.21Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1093.23Cr

