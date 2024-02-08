Godrej Properties Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 6.01% YOY

Godrej Properties declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 68.39% & the profit increased by 6.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.66% and the profit decreased by 6.78%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.37% q-o-q & increased by 121.87% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 19.29% q-o-q & decreased by 140.53% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.24 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 6.16% Y-o-Y.
Godrej Properties has delivered -3.07% return in the last 1 week, 47.42% return in last 6 months and 14.26% YTD return.
Currently the Godrej Properties has a market cap of ₹63960.24 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2453.7 & ₹1005 respectively.
As of 08 Feb, 2024 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
The consensus recommendation as on 08 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.
Godrej Properties Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|330.44
|343
|-3.66%
|196.23
|+68.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|80.05
|73.19
|+9.37%
|36.08
|+121.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.16
|7.39
|+91.61%
|6.48
|+118.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|386.17
|412.05
|-6.28%
|219.4
|+76.01%
|Operating Income
|-55.73
|-69.05
|+19.29%
|-23.17
|-140.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|94.66
|111.42
|-15.04%
|101.32
|-6.57%
|Net Income
|62.27
|66.8
|-6.78%
|58.74
|+6.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.24
|2.4
|-6.67%
|2.11
|+6.16%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹62.27Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹330.44Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!