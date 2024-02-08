Godrej Properties Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 6.01% YOY

Godrej Properties declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 68.39% & the profit increased by 6.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.66% and the profit decreased by 6.78%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.37% q-o-q & increased by 121.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.29% q-o-q & decreased by 140.53% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.24 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 6.16% Y-o-Y.

Godrej Properties has delivered -3.07% return in the last 1 week, 47.42% return in last 6 months and 14.26% YTD return.

Currently the Godrej Properties has a market cap of ₹63960.24 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2453.7 & ₹1005 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 08 Feb, 2024 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Godrej Properties Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 330.44 343 -3.66% 196.23 +68.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 80.05 73.19 +9.37% 36.08 +121.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.16 7.39 +91.61% 6.48 +118.52% Total Operating Expense 386.17 412.05 -6.28% 219.4 +76.01% Operating Income -55.73 -69.05 +19.29% -23.17 -140.53% Net Income Before Taxes 94.66 111.42 -15.04% 101.32 -6.57% Net Income 62.27 66.8 -6.78% 58.74 +6.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.24 2.4 -6.67% 2.11 +6.16%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹62.27Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹330.44Cr

