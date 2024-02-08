Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Godrej Properties Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 6.01% YOY

Godrej Properties Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 6.01% YOY

Livemint

Godrej Properties Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 68.39% YoY & profit increased by 6.01% YoY

Godrej Properties Q3 FY24 Results Live

Godrej Properties declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 68.39% & the profit increased by 6.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.66% and the profit decreased by 6.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.37% q-o-q & increased by 121.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.29% q-o-q & decreased by 140.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.24 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 6.16% Y-o-Y.

Godrej Properties has delivered -3.07% return in the last 1 week, 47.42% return in last 6 months and 14.26% YTD return.

Currently the Godrej Properties has a market cap of 63960.24 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2453.7 & 1005 respectively.

As of 08 Feb, 2024 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Godrej Properties Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue330.44343-3.66%196.23+68.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total80.0573.19+9.37%36.08+121.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.167.39+91.61%6.48+118.52%
Total Operating Expense386.17412.05-6.28%219.4+76.01%
Operating Income-55.73-69.05+19.29%-23.17-140.53%
Net Income Before Taxes94.66111.42-15.04%101.32-6.57%
Net Income62.2766.8-6.78%58.74+6.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.242.4-6.67%2.11+6.16%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹62.27Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹330.44Cr

