Godrej Properties Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 14.34% YOY

Godrej Properties Q4 Results Live : Godrej Properties declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.37% & the profit increased by 14.34% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 331.57% and the profit increased by 656.8%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 48.47% q-o-q & increased by 7.7% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 291.4% q-o-q & decreased by 68.57% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.95 for Q4 which increased by 14.48% Y-o-Y.
Godrej Properties has delivered -0.73% return in the last 1 week, 47.59% return in the last 6 months and 25.8% YTD return.
Currently, Godrej Properties has a market cap of ₹70419.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2791.8 & ₹1286.3 respectively.
As of 05 May, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating & 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Hold.
Godrej Properties Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1426.09
|330.44
|+331.57%
|1646.27
|-13.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|118.85
|80.05
|+48.47%
|110.35
|+7.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.08
|14.16
|+13.56%
|6.58
|+144.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|1319.42
|386.17
|+241.67%
|1306.84
|+0.96%
|Operating Income
|106.67
|-55.73
|+291.4%
|339.43
|-68.57%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|600.99
|94.66
|+534.89%
|569.73
|+5.49%
|Net Income
|471.26
|62.27
|+656.8%
|412.14
|+14.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.95
|2.24
|+656.7%
|14.81
|+14.48%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹471.26Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1426.09Cr
