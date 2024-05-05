Godrej Properties Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 14.34% YOY

Godrej Properties Q4 Results Live : Godrej Properties declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.37% & the profit increased by 14.34% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 331.57% and the profit increased by 656.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 48.47% q-o-q & increased by 7.7% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 291.4% q-o-q & decreased by 68.57% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹16.95 for Q4 which increased by 14.48% Y-o-Y.

Godrej Properties has delivered -0.73% return in the last 1 week, 47.59% return in the last 6 months and 25.8% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Godrej Properties has a market cap of ₹70419.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2791.8 & ₹1286.3 respectively.

As of 05 May, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating & 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Godrej Properties Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1426.09 330.44 +331.57% 1646.27 -13.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 118.85 80.05 +48.47% 110.35 +7.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.08 14.16 +13.56% 6.58 +144.38% Total Operating Expense 1319.42 386.17 +241.67% 1306.84 +0.96% Operating Income 106.67 -55.73 +291.4% 339.43 -68.57% Net Income Before Taxes 600.99 94.66 +534.89% 569.73 +5.49% Net Income 471.26 62.27 +656.8% 412.14 +14.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.95 2.24 +656.7% 14.81 +14.48%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹471.26Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1426.09Cr

