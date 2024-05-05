Hello User
Godrej Properties Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 14.34% YOY

Godrej Properties Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 14.34% YOY

Livemint

Godrej Properties Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 13.37% YoY & profit increased by 14.34% YoY

Godrej Properties Q4 Results Live

Godrej Properties Q4 Results Live : Godrej Properties declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.37% & the profit increased by 14.34% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 331.57% and the profit increased by 656.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 48.47% q-o-q & increased by 7.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 291.4% q-o-q & decreased by 68.57% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.95 for Q4 which increased by 14.48% Y-o-Y.

Godrej Properties has delivered -0.73% return in the last 1 week, 47.59% return in the last 6 months and 25.8% YTD return.

Currently, Godrej Properties has a market cap of 70419.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2791.8 & 1286.3 respectively.

As of 05 May, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating & 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Godrej Properties Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1426.09330.44+331.57%1646.27-13.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total118.8580.05+48.47%110.35+7.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.0814.16+13.56%6.58+144.38%
Total Operating Expense1319.42386.17+241.67%1306.84+0.96%
Operating Income106.67-55.73+291.4%339.43-68.57%
Net Income Before Taxes600.9994.66+534.89%569.73+5.49%
Net Income471.2662.27+656.8%412.14+14.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.952.24+656.7%14.81+14.48%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹471.26Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1426.09Cr

