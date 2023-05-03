Godrej Properties reports 58% PAT growth in Q4, booking value stood at ₹4,051 Cr2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 02:59 PM IST
In addition to reporting highest-ever quarterly collections of INR 3,822 Crore for Q4 FY23, which climbed by 127% QoQ and 52% YoY, Godrej Properties also recorded highest-ever quarterly net operating cashflow for Q4 FY23 of over INR 2,200 crore.
