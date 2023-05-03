Godrej Properties reports 58% PAT growth in Q4, booking value stood at 4,051 Cr

The firm said that it expanded its business by adding 18 projects with a combined anticipated booking value of INR 32,000 crore. The company also reported that its quarterly and annual sales - booking value amounted at INR 4,051 crore in Q4 FY23, up 25% YoY and QoQ, and rose 56% to INR 12,232 crore for FY23. The net profit of Godrej Properties reached ₹412 Cr during Q4FY32, up by 58% YoY from ₹260 Cr during Q4FY22.