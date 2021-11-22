GoFirst sees revenue go up 53.6% in September quarter

“The efforts by the company to rationalize and control costs through structural changes has not only resulted in realigning its cost structure to the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) but has also ensured that these changes and savings are strategic, structural, and sustainable, and this has resulted in the company turning cash positive even after payment of all costs, including lease rentals since 21 September on a month-on-month basis," the person cited above said, requesting anonymity.