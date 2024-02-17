Gokak Textiles Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 19.45% YoY

Gokak Textiles declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.23% & the loss decreased by 19.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 39.01% and the loss increased by 418.71%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.37% q-o-q & increased by 15.14% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 255.94% q-o-q & decreased by 11.59% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-12.96 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 19.45% Y-o-Y.
Gokak Textiles has delivered -1.09% return in the last 1 week, 243.9% return in last 6 months and 11.56% YTD return.
Currently, Gokak Textiles has a market cap of ₹70.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹145.66 & ₹17.19 respectively.
Gokak Textiles Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|19.44
|31.87
|-39.01%
|19.4
|+0.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.39
|7.65
|-3.37%
|6.42
|+15.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.46
|1.46
|-0.08%
|1.49
|-2.25%
|Total Operating Expense
|26.27
|27.5
|-4.46%
|25.52
|+2.95%
|Operating Income
|-6.83
|4.38
|-255.94%
|-6.12
|-11.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-8.95
|2.26
|-495.89%
|-9.81
|+8.82%
|Net Income
|-8.42
|2.64
|-418.71%
|-10.46
|+19.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-12.96
|-10.39
|-24.72%
|-16.09
|+19.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-8.42Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹19.44Cr
