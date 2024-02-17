Gokak Textiles Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 19.45% YoY

Gokak Textiles declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.23% & the loss decreased by 19.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 39.01% and the loss increased by 418.71%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.37% q-o-q & increased by 15.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 255.94% q-o-q & decreased by 11.59% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-12.96 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 19.45% Y-o-Y.

Gokak Textiles has delivered -1.09% return in the last 1 week, 243.9% return in last 6 months and 11.56% YTD return.

Currently, Gokak Textiles has a market cap of ₹70.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹145.66 & ₹17.19 respectively.

Gokak Textiles Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 19.44 31.87 -39.01% 19.4 +0.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.39 7.65 -3.37% 6.42 +15.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.46 1.46 -0.08% 1.49 -2.25% Total Operating Expense 26.27 27.5 -4.46% 25.52 +2.95% Operating Income -6.83 4.38 -255.94% -6.12 -11.59% Net Income Before Taxes -8.95 2.26 -495.89% -9.81 +8.82% Net Income -8.42 2.64 -418.71% -10.46 +19.45% Diluted Normalized EPS -12.96 -10.39 -24.72% -16.09 +19.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-8.42Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹19.44Cr

