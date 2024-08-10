Hello User
Goldiam International Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 27.6% YOY

Goldiam International Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 38.43% YoY & profit increased by 27.6% YoY

Goldiam International Q1 Results Live : Goldiam International Q1 Results Live: Goldiam International declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 38.43% and the profit increased by 27.6% year-over-year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.14% and the profit increased by 24.09%.

The company also reported an increase in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses rose by 13.27% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 23.96% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs.

Operating income showed a robust growth as well, increasing by 29.14% quarter-over-quarter and 36.43% year-over-year. This reflects improved operational efficiency and strong market performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.06, marking a 29.56% increase year-over-year. This increase in EPS indicates better profitability and returns for shareholders.

Goldiam International has delivered a 3.73% return in the last 1 week, a -3.34% return in the last 6 months, and a 13.58% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the stock's performance over different time frames.

As of now, Goldiam International has a market capitalization of 2068.73 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low are 216.5 and 120.25, respectively, reflecting the stock's price volatility over the past year.

Goldiam International Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue165.8147.86+12.14%119.77+38.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.785.99+13.27%5.47+23.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.471.68-12.59%1.3+12.59%
Total Operating Expense137.03125.58+9.12%98.68+38.86%
Operating Income28.7822.28+29.14%21.09+36.43%
Net Income Before Taxes32.7225.74+27.1%22.5+45.41%
Net Income22.0417.76+24.09%17.27+27.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.061.66+24.1%1.59+29.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹22.04Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹165.8Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

