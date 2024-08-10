Goldiam International Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 27.6% YOY

Goldiam International Q1 Results Live : Goldiam International Q1 Results Live: Goldiam International declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 38.43% and the profit increased by 27.6% year-over-year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.14% and the profit increased by 24.09%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company also reported an increase in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses rose by 13.27% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 23.96% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs.

Operating income showed a robust growth as well, increasing by 29.14% quarter-over-quarter and 36.43% year-over-year. This reflects improved operational efficiency and strong market performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.06, marking a 29.56% increase year-over-year. This increase in EPS indicates better profitability and returns for shareholders.

Goldiam International has delivered a 3.73% return in the last 1 week, a -3.34% return in the last 6 months, and a 13.58% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the stock's performance over different time frames.

As of now, Goldiam International has a market capitalization of ₹2068.73 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹216.5 and ₹120.25, respectively, reflecting the stock's price volatility over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Goldiam International Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 165.8 147.86 +12.14% 119.77 +38.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.78 5.99 +13.27% 5.47 +23.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.47 1.68 -12.59% 1.3 +12.59% Total Operating Expense 137.03 125.58 +9.12% 98.68 +38.86% Operating Income 28.78 22.28 +29.14% 21.09 +36.43% Net Income Before Taxes 32.72 25.74 +27.1% 22.5 +45.41% Net Income 22.04 17.76 +24.09% 17.27 +27.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.06 1.66 +24.1% 1.59 +29.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹22.04Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹165.8Cr

