Goldiam International Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 27.6% YOY

Goldiam International Q1 Results Live : Goldiam International Q1 Results Live: Goldiam International declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 38.43% and the profit increased by 27.6% year-over-year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.14% and the profit increased by 24.09%.
The company also reported an increase in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses rose by 13.27% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 23.96% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs.
Operating income showed a robust growth as well, increasing by 29.14% quarter-over-quarter and 36.43% year-over-year. This reflects improved operational efficiency and strong market performance.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.06, marking a 29.56% increase year-over-year. This increase in EPS indicates better profitability and returns for shareholders.
Goldiam International has delivered a 3.73% return in the last 1 week, a -3.34% return in the last 6 months, and a 13.58% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the stock's performance over different time frames.
As of now, Goldiam International has a market capitalization of ₹2068.73 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹216.5 and ₹120.25, respectively, reflecting the stock's price volatility over the past year.
Goldiam International Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|165.8
|147.86
|+12.14%
|119.77
|+38.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.78
|5.99
|+13.27%
|5.47
|+23.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.47
|1.68
|-12.59%
|1.3
|+12.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|137.03
|125.58
|+9.12%
|98.68
|+38.86%
|Operating Income
|28.78
|22.28
|+29.14%
|21.09
|+36.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|32.72
|25.74
|+27.1%
|22.5
|+45.41%
|Net Income
|22.04
|17.76
|+24.09%
|17.27
|+27.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.06
|1.66
|+24.1%
|1.59
|+29.56%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹22.04Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹165.8Cr
