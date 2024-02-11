Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Goldiam International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.71% YoY

Goldiam International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.71% YoY

Livemint

Goldiam International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 13.27% YoY & Profit Increased by 13.71% YoY

Goldiam International Q3 FY24 Results Live

Goldiam International declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.27% and the profit increased by 13.71% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 51.27% and the profit increased by 38.82%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 28.2% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 43.3% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The operating income was up by 50.26% q-o-q and increased by 25.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.03 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 14.34% Y-o-Y.

Goldiam International has delivered a 14.25% return in the last 1 week, 55.47% return in the last 6 months, and 17.5% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Goldiam International has a market cap of 2140.17 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 206 and 120.25 respectively.

Goldiam International Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue201.82133.42+51.27%178.18+13.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.986.23+28.2%5.57+43.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.661.45+14.42%1.81-8.32%
Total Operating Expense162.86107.49+51.51%147.19+10.64%
Operating Income38.9625.93+50.26%30.98+25.75%
Net Income Before Taxes42.0731.78+32.36%38.69+8.74%
Net Income32.4623.38+38.82%28.55+13.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.032.16+40.28%2.65+14.34%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹32.46Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹201.82Cr

