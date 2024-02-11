Goldiam International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.71% YoY

Goldiam International declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.27% and the profit increased by 13.71% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 51.27% and the profit increased by 38.82%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 28.2% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 43.3% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The operating income was up by 50.26% q-o-q and increased by 25.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.03 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 14.34% Y-o-Y.

Goldiam International has delivered a 14.25% return in the last 1 week, 55.47% return in the last 6 months, and 17.5% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Goldiam International has a market cap of ₹2140.17 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹206 and ₹120.25 respectively.

Goldiam International Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 201.82 133.42 +51.27% 178.18 +13.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.98 6.23 +28.2% 5.57 +43.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.66 1.45 +14.42% 1.81 -8.32% Total Operating Expense 162.86 107.49 +51.51% 147.19 +10.64% Operating Income 38.96 25.93 +50.26% 30.98 +25.75% Net Income Before Taxes 42.07 31.78 +32.36% 38.69 +8.74% Net Income 32.46 23.38 +38.82% 28.55 +13.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.03 2.16 +40.28% 2.65 +14.34%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹32.46Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹201.82Cr

