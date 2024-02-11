Goldiam International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.71% YoY

Goldiam International declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.27% and the profit increased by 13.71% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 51.27% and the profit increased by 38.82%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 28.2% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 43.3% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
The operating income was up by 50.26% q-o-q and increased by 25.75% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.03 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 14.34% Y-o-Y.
Goldiam International has delivered a 14.25% return in the last 1 week, 55.47% return in the last 6 months, and 17.5% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Goldiam International has a market cap of ₹2140.17 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹206 and ₹120.25 respectively.
Goldiam International Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|201.82
|133.42
|+51.27%
|178.18
|+13.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.98
|6.23
|+28.2%
|5.57
|+43.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.66
|1.45
|+14.42%
|1.81
|-8.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|162.86
|107.49
|+51.51%
|147.19
|+10.64%
|Operating Income
|38.96
|25.93
|+50.26%
|30.98
|+25.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|42.07
|31.78
|+32.36%
|38.69
|+8.74%
|Net Income
|32.46
|23.38
|+38.82%
|28.55
|+13.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.03
|2.16
|+40.28%
|2.65
|+14.34%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹32.46Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹201.82Cr
