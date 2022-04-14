OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Goldman posts lower profit in mixed quarter for Wall Street

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s profit fell 42% in the first quarter.

The Wall Street bank on Thursday said it earned $3.94 billion, down from $6.84 billion a year ago. Still, per-share earnings of $10.76 exceeded the $8.90 a share expected by analysts polled by FactSet.

Revenue was down 27% to $12.93 billion. That beat the $11.86 billion expected by analysts.

The firm’s investment bankers took in $2.41 billion in fees, 36% lower than a year ago. Far fewer companies went public in a market that endured volatile stock, bond and commodity prices. The quarter also included the highest inflation in decades and the war in Ukraine.

The bank reported a 4% increase in trading revenue to $7.87 billion.

Goldman shares closed Wednesday at $321.97, down 16% for the year. They were up about 2% in premarket trading Thursday.

