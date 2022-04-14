Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Goldman posts lower profit in mixed quarter for Wall Street

Goldman posts lower profit in mixed quarter for Wall Street

Reuters
1 min read . 14 Apr 2022 CHARLEY GRANT, The Wall Street Journal

  • Wall Street bank’s profit fell 42% in first quarter; earnings beat analyst expectations

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s profit fell 42% in the first quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s profit fell 42% in the first quarter.

The Wall Street bank on Thursday said it earned $3.94 billion, down from $6.84 billion a year ago. Still, per-share earnings of $10.76 exceeded the $8.90 a share expected by analysts polled by FactSet.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Unlock with CRED

The Wall Street bank on Thursday said it earned $3.94 billion, down from $6.84 billion a year ago. Still, per-share earnings of $10.76 exceeded the $8.90 a share expected by analysts polled by FactSet.

Revenue was down 27% to $12.93 billion. That beat the $11.86 billion expected by analysts.

The firm’s investment bankers took in $2.41 billion in fees, 36% lower than a year ago. Far fewer companies went public in a market that endured volatile stock, bond and commodity prices. The quarter also included the highest inflation in decades and the war in Ukraine.

The bank reported a 4% increase in trading revenue to $7.87 billion.

Goldman shares closed Wednesday at $321.97, down 16% for the year. They were up about 2% in premarket trading Thursday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

 