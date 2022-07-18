Goldman Sachs profit falls as deal boom sputters
- Wall Street firm says it earned $2.93 billion as investment-banking struggles continue for banks
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said Monday that profit fell 47% in the second quarter, signaling the end of a pandemic-era boom in Wall Street deal activity.
The bank said it earned $2.93 billion, down from $5.49 billion a year ago. Still, per-share earnings of $7.73 exceeded the $6.56 a share expected by analysts polled by FactSet.
Revenue was down 23% to $11.86 billion. That beat the $10.78 billion expected by analysts.
The firm’s investment bankers took in $2.14 billion in fees, 41% lower than a year ago. The highest inflation in decades, coupled with weak and volatile capital markets, gave corporate executives pause before taking their companies public or selling additional stock.
Other peers also struggled in the quarter: Investment-banking revenue fell 55% at Morgan Stanley and 54% at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Goldman’s trading revenue was $6.47 billion in the quarter, up 32%.
The firm earned $1.2 billion in fees from advising on mergers and acquisitions, down 5% from a year ago.
Goldman shares closed Friday at $293.87, down 23% for the year. They were up about 3% in premarket trading Monday.
The bank continued its push toward Main Street-focused businesses. Revenue in the consumer and wealth-management division rose 25% to $2.18 billion, or about 18% of the firm’s second-quarter revenue. The unit includes Goldman’s Marcus consumer bank and the team serving wealthy clients. The second quarter was the first full period since Goldman acquired specialty lender GreenSky, which arranges consumer loans for healthcare and home improvement purchases.
Compensation expenses fell 30% to $3.7 billion. Total operating expenses were $7.65 billion, down 11% from the same period last year.
The bank’s return on equity, a measure of how profitably it uses shareholders’ money, was 10.6% on an annualized basis.
