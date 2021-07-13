Goldman Sachs’ profit, revenue jump

This spring’s rapid U.S. economic recovery, helped by the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and extensive business reopening and hiring, energized banks’ deal makers. Corporate chieftains and buyout firms put hundreds of billions of dollars to work in big-ticket acquisitions. Investors gobbled up billions of dollars of stock sold by startups in marquee initial public offerings and private fundraising rounds. Goldman’s investment bankers brought in $3.61 billion in fees in the second quarter, up 36% from last year’s second quarter.