Home >Companies >Company Results >Goldman Sachs Q4 profits surge to $4.4 bn, topping estimates
A sign is displayed in the reception of Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Q4 profits surge to $4.4 bn, topping estimates

1 min read . 07:28 PM IST AFP

  • Goldman profits soared to $4.4 billion in the final quarter of the year, a 153 percent increase compared with the year-ago level
  • The company's results reflected surging revenues in financial advising services

Goldman Sachs said Tuesday the firm's fourth-quarter profits more than doubled on a strong performance across operations and lower costs.

Goldman profits soared to $4.4 billion in the final quarter of the year, a 153 percent increase compared with the year-ago level, again underscoring the investment bank's might at a time when other sectors have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Revenues rose 18 percent to $11.7 billion.

Also Read | What 2020 did to India’s inequality

Goldman's results reflected surging revenues in financial advising services, good trading activity and much lower expenses for litigation and regulatory matters.

And amid the Covid-19 restrictions, the financial giant saw lower travel and entertainment costs.

"It was a challenging year on many fronts, and I am deeply proud of how our people helped clients respond to the economic disruption brought on by the pandemic and the extreme market volatility experienced over the past months," Chief Executive David Solomon said.

"We hope this year brings needed stability and a respite from the pandemic, but we remain ready to handle a wide range of outcomes."

Shares rose 2.3 percent to $308.00.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

