Golkondaalum Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 5.35% YOY

Golkondaalum Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by �% YoY & profit increased by 5.35% YoY

Golkondaalum declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by �% & the profit increased by 5.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by �% and the profit decreased by 21.69%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 37.93% q-o-q & decreased by 132% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.9 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 5.88% Y-o-Y.

Golkondaalum has delivered -2.15% return in the last 1 week, -32.6% return in last 6 months and -38.84% YTD return.

Currently the Golkondaalum has a market cap of ₹6.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹30.95 & ₹12.35 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Golkondaalum Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -�% 0 -�% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.03 -0% 0.03 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.07 0.12 -37.93% -0.23 +132% Operating Income -0.07 -0.12 +37.93% 0.23 -132% Net Income Before Taxes 0.47 0.6 -21.69% 0.45 +5.35% Net Income 0.47 0.6 -21.69% 0.45 +5.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.9 1.15 -21.74% 0.85 +5.88%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.47Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

