Golkondaalum Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 5.35% YOY
Golkondaalum declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by �% & the profit increased by 5.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by �% and the profit decreased by 21.69%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 37.93% q-o-q & decreased by 132% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.9 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 5.88% Y-o-Y.
Golkondaalum has delivered -2.15% return in the last 1 week, -32.6% return in last 6 months and -38.84% YTD return.
Currently the Golkondaalum has a market cap of ₹6.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹30.95 & ₹12.35 respectively.
Golkondaalum Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-�%
|0
|-�%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.03
|-0%
|0.03
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.07
|0.12
|-37.93%
|-0.23
|+132%
|Operating Income
|-0.07
|-0.12
|+37.93%
|0.23
|-132%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.47
|0.6
|-21.69%
|0.45
|+5.35%
|Net Income
|0.47
|0.6
|-21.69%
|0.45
|+5.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.9
|1.15
|-21.74%
|0.85
|+5.88%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.47Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
