Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Golkondaalum Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 5.35% YOY

Golkondaalum Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 5.35% YOY

Livemint

Golkondaalum Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by �% YoY & profit increased by 5.35% YoY

Golkondaalum Q2 FY24 Results

Golkondaalum declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by �% & the profit increased by 5.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by �% and the profit decreased by 21.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 37.93% q-o-q & decreased by 132% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.9 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 5.88% Y-o-Y.

Golkondaalum has delivered -2.15% return in the last 1 week, -32.6% return in last 6 months and -38.84% YTD return.

Currently the Golkondaalum has a market cap of 6.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of 30.95 & 12.35 respectively.

Golkondaalum Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-�%0-�%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.03-0%0.03-0%
Total Operating Expense0.070.12-37.93%-0.23+132%
Operating Income-0.07-0.12+37.93%0.23-132%
Net Income Before Taxes0.470.6-21.69%0.45+5.35%
Net Income0.470.6-21.69%0.45+5.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.91.15-21.74%0.85+5.88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.47Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:16 AM IST
