Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 709.79% YOY

Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery Q1 Results Live : Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery announced their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, showing a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company's revenue went up by 9.3%, while the profit surged by an impressive 709.79% year-over-year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a decline in both revenue and profit, with a decrease of 25.62% in revenue and 18.81% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight increase of 1.13% quarter-over-quarter and a 3.68% increase year-over-year.

On the other hand, the operating income witnessed a decrease of 11.4% quarter-over-quarter, but a substantial increase of 389.28% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.08, marking a significant 706.35% increase year-over-year.

In terms of returns, Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery delivered a 0.38% return in the last 1 week, a -2.5% return in the last 6 months, and a strong 29.68% year-to-date return.

As of now, Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery has a market capitalization of ₹128.87 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹275 and ₹97.5 respectively.

Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 60.01 80.67 -25.62% 54.9 +9.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.35 2.33 +1.13% 2.27 +3.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.28 0.28 +2.51% 0.23 +20.54% Total Operating Expense 54.27 74.2 -26.86% 53.73 +1.01% Operating Income 5.74 6.47 -11.4% 1.17 +389.28% Net Income Before Taxes 4.73 5.87 -19.34% 0.59 +705.58% Net Income 3.54 4.36 -18.81% 0.44 +709.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.08 6.26 -18.85% 0.63 +706.35%