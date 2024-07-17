Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 709.79% YOY

Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery Q1 Results Live

Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery Q1 Results Live : Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery announced their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, showing a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company's revenue went up by 9.3%, while the profit surged by an impressive 709.79% year-over-year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a decline in both revenue and profit, with a decrease of 25.62% in revenue and 18.81% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight increase of 1.13% quarter-over-quarter and a 3.68% increase year-over-year.

On the other hand, the operating income witnessed a decrease of 11.4% quarter-over-quarter, but a substantial increase of 389.28% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 5.08, marking a significant 706.35% increase year-over-year.

In terms of returns, Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery delivered a 0.38% return in the last 1 week, a -2.5% return in the last 6 months, and a strong 29.68% year-to-date return.

As of now, Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery has a market capitalization of 128.87 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 275 and 97.5 respectively.

Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue60.0180.67-25.62%54.9+9.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.352.33+1.13%2.27+3.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.280.28+2.51%0.23+20.54%
Total Operating Expense54.2774.2-26.86%53.73+1.01%
Operating Income5.746.47-11.4%1.17+389.28%
Net Income Before Taxes4.735.87-19.34%0.59+705.58%
Net Income3.544.36-18.81%0.44+709.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.086.26-18.85%0.63+706.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.54Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹60.01Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

