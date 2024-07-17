Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 709.79% YOY

Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery Q1 Results Live : Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery announced their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, showing a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company's revenue went up by 9.3%, while the profit surged by an impressive 709.79% year-over-year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a decline in both revenue and profit, with a decrease of 25.62% in revenue and 18.81% in profit.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight increase of 1.13% quarter-over-quarter and a 3.68% increase year-over-year.
On the other hand, the operating income witnessed a decrease of 11.4% quarter-over-quarter, but a substantial increase of 389.28% year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.08, marking a significant 706.35% increase year-over-year.
In terms of returns, Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery delivered a 0.38% return in the last 1 week, a -2.5% return in the last 6 months, and a strong 29.68% year-to-date return.
As of now, Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery has a market capitalization of ₹128.87 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹275 and ₹97.5 respectively.
Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|60.01
|80.67
|-25.62%
|54.9
|+9.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.35
|2.33
|+1.13%
|2.27
|+3.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.28
|0.28
|+2.51%
|0.23
|+20.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|54.27
|74.2
|-26.86%
|53.73
|+1.01%
|Operating Income
|5.74
|6.47
|-11.4%
|1.17
|+389.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.73
|5.87
|-19.34%
|0.59
|+705.58%
|Net Income
|3.54
|4.36
|-18.81%
|0.44
|+709.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.08
|6.26
|-18.85%
|0.63
|+706.35%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.54Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹60.01Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar