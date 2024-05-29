Goodluck India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31.88% YOY

Goodluck India Q4 Results Live : Goodluck India announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, showcasing positive growth in revenue and profit. The company's top line increased by 18.04% year-over-year, while the profit saw a significant rise of 31.88% compared to the same quarter last year.
Compared to the previous quarter, Goodluck India experienced a 2.76% growth in revenue and a 16.08% increase in profit. The Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 5.78% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 11.38% year-over-year.
The operating income for Goodluck India was down by 13.46% sequentially, but up by 15.31% compared to the previous year. The company reported an EPS of ₹11.81 for Q4, indicating a 14.46% increase year-over-year.
In terms of market performance, Goodluck India has delivered negative returns of -8.92% in the last week, -4.65% in the last 6 months, and -9.1% year-to-date. The company currently boasts a market cap of ₹2716.83 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1168.75 & ₹367 respectively.
Goodluck India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|902.49
|878.27
|+2.76%
|764.55
|+18.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|36.38
|38.61
|-5.78%
|32.66
|+11.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.4
|8.54
|+10.07%
|8.59
|+9.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|845.65
|812.58
|+4.07%
|715.25
|+18.23%
|Operating Income
|56.85
|65.69
|-13.46%
|49.3
|+15.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|50.26
|46.07
|+9.09%
|36.44
|+37.91%
|Net Income
|36.87
|31.77
|+16.08%
|27.96
|+31.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.81
|11.38
|+3.78%
|10.32
|+14.46%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹36.87Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹902.49Cr
