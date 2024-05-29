Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Goodluck India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31.88% YOY

Goodluck India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31.88% YOY

Livemint

Goodluck India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 18.04% YoY & profit increased by 31.88% YoY

Goodluck India Q4 Results Live

Goodluck India Q4 Results Live : Goodluck India announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, showcasing positive growth in revenue and profit. The company's top line increased by 18.04% year-over-year, while the profit saw a significant rise of 31.88% compared to the same quarter last year.

Compared to the previous quarter, Goodluck India experienced a 2.76% growth in revenue and a 16.08% increase in profit. The Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 5.78% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 11.38% year-over-year.

The operating income for Goodluck India was down by 13.46% sequentially, but up by 15.31% compared to the previous year. The company reported an EPS of 11.81 for Q4, indicating a 14.46% increase year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, Goodluck India has delivered negative returns of -8.92% in the last week, -4.65% in the last 6 months, and -9.1% year-to-date. The company currently boasts a market cap of 2716.83 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1168.75 & 367 respectively.

Goodluck India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue902.49878.27+2.76%764.55+18.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total36.3838.61-5.78%32.66+11.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.48.54+10.07%8.59+9.53%
Total Operating Expense845.65812.58+4.07%715.25+18.23%
Operating Income56.8565.69-13.46%49.3+15.31%
Net Income Before Taxes50.2646.07+9.09%36.44+37.91%
Net Income36.8731.77+16.08%27.96+31.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.8111.38+3.78%10.32+14.46%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹36.87Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹902.49Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.