Goodluck India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31.88% YOY

Goodluck India Q4 Results Live : Goodluck India announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, showcasing positive growth in revenue and profit. The company's top line increased by 18.04% year-over-year, while the profit saw a significant rise of 31.88% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, Goodluck India experienced a 2.76% growth in revenue and a 16.08% increase in profit. The Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 5.78% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 11.38% year-over-year.

The operating income for Goodluck India was down by 13.46% sequentially, but up by 15.31% compared to the previous year. The company reported an EPS of ₹11.81 for Q4, indicating a 14.46% increase year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of market performance, Goodluck India has delivered negative returns of -8.92% in the last week, -4.65% in the last 6 months, and -9.1% year-to-date. The company currently boasts a market cap of ₹2716.83 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1168.75 & ₹367 respectively.

Goodluck India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 902.49 878.27 +2.76% 764.55 +18.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 36.38 38.61 -5.78% 32.66 +11.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.4 8.54 +10.07% 8.59 +9.53% Total Operating Expense 845.65 812.58 +4.07% 715.25 +18.23% Operating Income 56.85 65.69 -13.46% 49.3 +15.31% Net Income Before Taxes 50.26 46.07 +9.09% 36.44 +37.91% Net Income 36.87 31.77 +16.08% 27.96 +31.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.81 11.38 +3.78% 10.32 +14.46%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹36.87Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹902.49Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!