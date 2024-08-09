Goodricke Group Q1 results : profit at ₹12.49Cr, Revenue increased by 19.15% YoY

Goodricke Group Q1 results : Revenue increased by 19.15% YoY & profit at 12.49Cr

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Goodricke Group Q1 Results Live
Goodricke Group Q1 Results Live

Goodricke Group Q1 Results Live : Goodricke Group announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, showcasing a 19.15% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year.

The company reported a profit of 12.49 crore for Q1, a significant turnaround from the loss of 1.77 crore in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue saw a substantial growth of 51.59% indicating a positive trend in the company's performance.

Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 28.45% sequentially and 10.41% year-on-year showcasing an increase in operational costs.

Operating income witnessed a remarkable surge of 115.25% q-o-q and an impressive 515.79% y-o-y, reflecting strong operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 5.78, marking a substantial increase of 804.88% year-on-year, indicating enhanced profitability.

In terms of market performance, Goodricke Group delivered a return of 0.29% in the last week, showing resilience amidst market fluctuations.

However, the company reported negative returns of -8.01% in the last 6 months and -3.76% year-to-date, highlighting challenges faced during these periods.

Currently, Goodricke Group holds a market capitalization of 409.43 crore with a 52-week high/low of 225 and 159 respectively, showcasing fluctuations in stock performance.

Goodricke Group Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue197.44130.25+51.59%165.71+19.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total115.9190.24+28.45%104.98+10.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.185.09+1.77%5.26-1.52%
Total Operating Expense186.38202.79-8.09%168.37+10.7%
Operating Income11.06-72.54+115.25%-2.66+515.79%
Net Income Before Taxes10.21-71.46+114.29%-2.75+471.27%
Net Income12.49-75.83+116.47%-1.77+805.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.78-36.39+115.89%-0.82+804.88%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹12.49Cr
₹197.44Cr
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsGoodricke Group Q1 results : profit at ₹12.49Cr, Revenue increased by 19.15% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.10
    11:35 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.6 (1.06%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.80
    11:35 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    7.1 (2.2%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    11:35 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.2 (1.07%)

    Tata Power

    419.80
    11:35 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.8 (0.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kfin Technologies

    984.85
    11:14 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    75.8 (8.34%)

    Avanti Feeds

    721.85
    11:14 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    53.85 (8.06%)

    Affle India

    1,599.00
    11:14 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    112.75 (7.59%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,376.10
    11:14 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    142.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.0062.00
      Chennai
      71,212.001,237.00
      Delhi
      70,312.00-628.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.00-282.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue