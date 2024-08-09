Goodricke Group Q1 results : profit at ₹12.49Cr, Revenue increased by 19.15% YoY

Goodricke Group Q1 Results Live : Goodricke Group announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, showcasing a 19.15% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year.
The company reported a profit of ₹12.49 crore for Q1, a significant turnaround from the loss of ₹1.77 crore in the previous fiscal year during the same period.
Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue saw a substantial growth of 51.59% indicating a positive trend in the company's performance.
Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 28.45% sequentially and 10.41% year-on-year showcasing an increase in operational costs.
Operating income witnessed a remarkable surge of 115.25% q-o-q and an impressive 515.79% y-o-y, reflecting strong operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.78, marking a substantial increase of 804.88% year-on-year, indicating enhanced profitability.
In terms of market performance, Goodricke Group delivered a return of 0.29% in the last week, showing resilience amidst market fluctuations.
However, the company reported negative returns of -8.01% in the last 6 months and -3.76% year-to-date, highlighting challenges faced during these periods.
Currently, Goodricke Group holds a market capitalization of ₹409.43 crore with a 52-week high/low of ₹225 and ₹159 respectively, showcasing fluctuations in stock performance.
Goodricke Group Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|197.44
|130.25
|+51.59%
|165.71
|+19.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|115.91
|90.24
|+28.45%
|104.98
|+10.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.18
|5.09
|+1.77%
|5.26
|-1.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|186.38
|202.79
|-8.09%
|168.37
|+10.7%
|Operating Income
|11.06
|-72.54
|+115.25%
|-2.66
|+515.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.21
|-71.46
|+114.29%
|-2.75
|+471.27%
|Net Income
|12.49
|-75.83
|+116.47%
|-1.77
|+805.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.78
|-36.39
|+115.89%
|-0.82
|+804.88%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess