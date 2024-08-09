Goodricke Group Q1 results : profit at ₹12.49Cr, Revenue increased by 19.15% YoY

Goodricke Group Q1 Results Live : Goodricke Group announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, showcasing a 19.15% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year.

The company reported a profit of ₹12.49 crore for Q1, a significant turnaround from the loss of ₹1.77 crore in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue saw a substantial growth of 51.59% indicating a positive trend in the company's performance.

Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 28.45% sequentially and 10.41% year-on-year showcasing an increase in operational costs.

Operating income witnessed a remarkable surge of 115.25% q-o-q and an impressive 515.79% y-o-y, reflecting strong operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.78, marking a substantial increase of 804.88% year-on-year, indicating enhanced profitability.

In terms of market performance, Goodricke Group delivered a return of 0.29% in the last week, showing resilience amidst market fluctuations.

However, the company reported negative returns of -8.01% in the last 6 months and -3.76% year-to-date, highlighting challenges faced during these periods.

Currently, Goodricke Group holds a market capitalization of ₹409.43 crore with a 52-week high/low of ₹225 and ₹159 respectively, showcasing fluctuations in stock performance.

Goodricke Group Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 197.44 130.25 +51.59% 165.71 +19.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 115.91 90.24 +28.45% 104.98 +10.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.18 5.09 +1.77% 5.26 -1.52% Total Operating Expense 186.38 202.79 -8.09% 168.37 +10.7% Operating Income 11.06 -72.54 +115.25% -2.66 +515.79% Net Income Before Taxes 10.21 -71.46 +114.29% -2.75 +471.27% Net Income 12.49 -75.83 +116.47% -1.77 +805.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.78 -36.39 +115.89% -0.82 +804.88%