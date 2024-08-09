Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Goodricke Group Q1 results : profit at 12.49Cr, Revenue increased by 19.15% YoY

Goodricke Group Q1 results : profit at ₹12.49Cr, Revenue increased by 19.15% YoY

Livemint

Goodricke Group Q1 results : Revenue increased by 19.15% YoY & profit at 12.49Cr

Goodricke Group Q1 Results Live

Goodricke Group Q1 Results Live : Goodricke Group announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, showcasing a 19.15% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year.

The company reported a profit of 12.49 crore for Q1, a significant turnaround from the loss of 1.77 crore in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue saw a substantial growth of 51.59% indicating a positive trend in the company's performance.

Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 28.45% sequentially and 10.41% year-on-year showcasing an increase in operational costs.

Operating income witnessed a remarkable surge of 115.25% q-o-q and an impressive 515.79% y-o-y, reflecting strong operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 5.78, marking a substantial increase of 804.88% year-on-year, indicating enhanced profitability.

In terms of market performance, Goodricke Group delivered a return of 0.29% in the last week, showing resilience amidst market fluctuations.

However, the company reported negative returns of -8.01% in the last 6 months and -3.76% year-to-date, highlighting challenges faced during these periods.

Currently, Goodricke Group holds a market capitalization of 409.43 crore with a 52-week high/low of 225 and 159 respectively, showcasing fluctuations in stock performance.

Goodricke Group Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue197.44130.25+51.59%165.71+19.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total115.9190.24+28.45%104.98+10.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.185.09+1.77%5.26-1.52%
Total Operating Expense186.38202.79-8.09%168.37+10.7%
Operating Income11.06-72.54+115.25%-2.66+515.79%
Net Income Before Taxes10.21-71.46+114.29%-2.75+471.27%
Net Income12.49-75.83+116.47%-1.77+805.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.78-36.39+115.89%-0.82+804.88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹12.49Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹197.44Cr

