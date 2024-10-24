Goodyear India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 58.51% YOY

Goodyear India Q2 Results Live : Goodyear India declared its Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, revealing a concerning trend as the company's topline decreased by 1.14% year-over-year, while profit plummeted by a staggering 58.51%.

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the decline becomes more pronounced, with revenue down 1.32% and profit decreasing by 37.12%. This consistent decline raises questions about the company's operational efficiency.

The financial report also highlighted an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 0.75% quarter-over-quarter and 10.86% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that could be impacting profitability.

Operating income saw a significant drop as well, down 43.52% quarter-over-quarter and 63.72% year-over-year, painting a bleak picture for the company’s financial health moving forward.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹6.82, reflecting a decline of 58.54% year-over-year, further signaling challenges in maintaining profitability.

In the broader market context, Goodyear India has faced a challenging period, reporting a -5.01% return in the last week, -9.85% return over the past six months, and a -17.9% return year-to-date.

Currently, Goodyear India holds a market capitalization of ₹2438.24 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹1412.44 and a low of ₹1030, highlighting the volatility in investor sentiment.

Goodyear India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 682.25 691.38 -1.32% 690.12 -1.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 49.63 49.26 +0.75% 44.77 +10.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.88 13.86 +0.14% 13.89 -0.07% Total Operating Expense 665.04 660.91 +0.62% 642.68 +3.48% Operating Income 17.21 30.47 -43.52% 47.44 -63.72% Net Income Before Taxes 21.15 33.45 -36.77% 50.71 -58.29% Net Income 15.74 25.03 -37.12% 37.94 -58.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.82 10.85 -37.14% 16.45 -58.54%