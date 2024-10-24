Goodyear India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 58.51% YOY

Goodyear India Q2 Results Live : Goodyear India declared its Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, revealing a concerning trend as the company's topline decreased by 1.14% year-over-year, while profit plummeted by a staggering 58.51%.
Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the decline becomes more pronounced, with revenue down 1.32% and profit decreasing by 37.12%. This consistent decline raises questions about the company's operational efficiency.
The financial report also highlighted an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 0.75% quarter-over-quarter and 10.86% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that could be impacting profitability.
Operating income saw a significant drop as well, down 43.52% quarter-over-quarter and 63.72% year-over-year, painting a bleak picture for the company’s financial health moving forward.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹6.82, reflecting a decline of 58.54% year-over-year, further signaling challenges in maintaining profitability.
In the broader market context, Goodyear India has faced a challenging period, reporting a -5.01% return in the last week, -9.85% return over the past six months, and a -17.9% return year-to-date.
Currently, Goodyear India holds a market capitalization of ₹2438.24 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹1412.44 and a low of ₹1030, highlighting the volatility in investor sentiment.
Goodyear India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|682.25
|691.38
|-1.32%
|690.12
|-1.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|49.63
|49.26
|+0.75%
|44.77
|+10.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.88
|13.86
|+0.14%
|13.89
|-0.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|665.04
|660.91
|+0.62%
|642.68
|+3.48%
|Operating Income
|17.21
|30.47
|-43.52%
|47.44
|-63.72%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|21.15
|33.45
|-36.77%
|50.71
|-58.29%
|Net Income
|15.74
|25.03
|-37.12%
|37.94
|-58.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.82
|10.85
|-37.14%
|16.45
|-58.54%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess