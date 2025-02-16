Goodyear India Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 56.63% YOY

Goodyear India Q3 Results 2025:Goodyear India declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 6.82% YoY, but the profit decreased significantly by 56.63% compared to the same period last year. The company reported a profit of ₹9.48 crore with a revenue of ₹631.72 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a decline of 7.41%, and profit also dipped by 39.77%. This downward trend raises concerns about the company's performance in the near term.

Advertisement

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 10.56% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 8.76% year-over-year, indicating some cost management efforts from the company.

The operating income experienced a significant drop, down by 41.55% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 61.25% year-over-year. This decline suggests challenges in maintaining operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹4.11, marking a decrease of 56.65% year-over-year, which reflects the overall profitability issues faced by the company.

Goodyear India has delivered a -7.24% return in the last week, -24.33% return in the last six months, and a -12.72% year-to-date return, indicating a challenging market environment.

Advertisement

Currently, Goodyear India holds a market capitalization of ₹2023.05 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1342.1 and a low of ₹860, reflecting volatility in the stock price.

Goodyear India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 631.72 682.25 -7.41% 591.4 +6.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 44.39 49.63 -10.56% 48.65 -8.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.77 13.88 -0.79% 13.85 -0.58% Total Operating Expense 621.66 665.04 -6.52% 565.44 +9.94% Operating Income 10.06 17.21 -41.55% 25.96 -61.25% Net Income Before Taxes 13.27 21.15 -37.26% 30.11 -55.93% Net Income 9.48 15.74 -39.77% 21.86 -56.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.11 6.82 -39.74% 9.48 -56.65%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.