Goodyear India Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 56.63% YOY

Goodyear India Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 6.82% YoY & profit decreased by 56.63% YoY, profit at 9.48 crore and revenue at 631.72 crore.

Livemint
Published16 Feb 2025, 02:27 AM IST
Advertisement
Goodyear India Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Goodyear India Q3 Results 2025:Goodyear India declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 6.82% YoY, but the profit decreased significantly by 56.63% compared to the same period last year. The company reported a profit of 9.48 crore with a revenue of 631.72 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a decline of 7.41%, and profit also dipped by 39.77%. This downward trend raises concerns about the company's performance in the near term.

Advertisement

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 10.56% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 8.76% year-over-year, indicating some cost management efforts from the company.

The operating income experienced a significant drop, down by 41.55% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 61.25% year-over-year. This decline suggests challenges in maintaining operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 4.11, marking a decrease of 56.65% year-over-year, which reflects the overall profitability issues faced by the company.

Goodyear India has delivered a -7.24% return in the last week, -24.33% return in the last six months, and a -12.72% year-to-date return, indicating a challenging market environment.

Advertisement

Currently, Goodyear India holds a market capitalization of 2023.05 crore, with a 52-week high of 1342.1 and a low of 860, reflecting volatility in the stock price.

Goodyear India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue631.72682.25-7.41%591.4+6.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total44.3949.63-10.56%48.65-8.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.7713.88-0.79%13.85-0.58%
Total Operating Expense621.66665.04-6.52%565.44+9.94%
Operating Income10.0617.21-41.55%25.96-61.25%
Net Income Before Taxes13.2721.15-37.26%30.11-55.93%
Net Income9.4815.74-39.77%21.86-56.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.116.82-39.74%9.48-56.65%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsGoodyear India Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 56.63% YOY

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹9.48Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹631.72Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:27 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget