Goodyear India Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 56.63% YOY

Goodyear India Q3 Results 2025:Goodyear India declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 6.82% YoY, but the profit decreased significantly by 56.63% compared to the same period last year. The company reported a profit of ₹9.48 crore with a revenue of ₹631.72 crore.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a decline of 7.41%, and profit also dipped by 39.77%. This downward trend raises concerns about the company's performance in the near term.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 10.56% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 8.76% year-over-year, indicating some cost management efforts from the company.
The operating income experienced a significant drop, down by 41.55% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 61.25% year-over-year. This decline suggests challenges in maintaining operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹4.11, marking a decrease of 56.65% year-over-year, which reflects the overall profitability issues faced by the company.
Goodyear India has delivered a -7.24% return in the last week, -24.33% return in the last six months, and a -12.72% year-to-date return, indicating a challenging market environment.
Currently, Goodyear India holds a market capitalization of ₹2023.05 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1342.1 and a low of ₹860, reflecting volatility in the stock price.
Goodyear India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|631.72
|682.25
|-7.41%
|591.4
|+6.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|44.39
|49.63
|-10.56%
|48.65
|-8.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.77
|13.88
|-0.79%
|13.85
|-0.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|621.66
|665.04
|-6.52%
|565.44
|+9.94%
|Operating Income
|10.06
|17.21
|-41.55%
|25.96
|-61.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|13.27
|21.15
|-37.26%
|30.11
|-55.93%
|Net Income
|9.48
|15.74
|-39.77%
|21.86
|-56.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.11
|6.82
|-39.74%
|9.48
|-56.65%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹9.48Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹631.72Cr