Google Ad Revenue Expected to Drop for Second Straight Quarter

Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, is expected to report $53.7 billion in ad revenue for the first quarter, a drop of 1.8% from the same period last year, according to the consensus estimate from analysts surveyed by FactSet. That would be the third drop in ad sales since Google became a public company in 2004, and the second consecutive quarterly decline following a 3.6% drop in the fourth quarter.

