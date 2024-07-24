Google fails to ‘wow’ as AI bills mount

Google has the resources: Alphabet’s net cash pile of nearly $98 billion is substantially bigger than those of even its deep-pocketed peers. But putting that money to work is getting to be a challenge. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Google’s talks to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz have fallen apart. The purported $23 billion deal would have been Google’s largest ever and most certainly would have drawn the type of close regulatory scrutiny that has lately been keeping tech mergers in limbo for 18 months or more. Such an uncertain payoff reportedly was a concern among Wiz and its investors; Google’s acquisition of Fitbit in 2021 for less than one-tenth that price took nearly 15 months to close.