Google fails to ‘wow’ as AI bills mount

It’s good to be Google these days. But it isn’t easy, and it will keep getting harder.
Second-quarter results from parent company Alphabet on Tuesday afternoon showed strength in advertising and cloud revenue along with a record high in operating profit as the Silicon Valley titan, once known for lavish employee perks, continues to clamp down on most costs, save for those designed to build out generative artificial intelligence capabilities.
But the results also offered “no excitement," in the words of Jefferies analyst Brent Thill. Overall revenue exceeded Wall Street’s consensus projection by just 0.6%—the lowest beat percentage in at least five years, according to FactSet. YouTube advertising revenue also came in lower than analysts expected. Alphabet’s previous report, three months ago, offered bigger positive surprises in both revenue and earnings growth, with the announcement of the company’s first-ever dividend thrown in for good measure. Alphabet’s stock had jumped nearly 17% since that report; the shares gave up about 2% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s results also set the stage for what might be a more challenging second half of the year. For one, comparisons will be tougher as the second half of last year had Google nearly recovered from an earlier advertising slump. Google also didn’t fully ramp up its spending on AI infrastructure until well into the second half of 2023; capital expenditures in the first half of 2023 were barely half of the $25.2 billion the company has spent in the first half of this year.
That spending won’t be taking a breather any time soon, even as Google has pared back other costs and even brought its head count down by more than 1,300 positions in the most recent quarter. Alphabet said Tuesday that capex will be at or above $12 billion a quarter for the second half of the year, likely leading to a total outlay of more than $49 billion for the year—84% higher than what the company has averaged annually over the past five years.
“Look, obviously we are at the early stage of what I view as a very transformative area," Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said during Tuesday’s earnings call when asked by an analyst about the company’s AI investments. He added that “the risk of underinvesting is dramatically greater than the risk of overinvesting for us here," not mentioning the record amounts of capex that tech rivals Microsoft, Amazon and Meta Platforms are pouring into the same thing.
Google has the resources: Alphabet’s net cash pile of nearly $98 billion is substantially bigger than those of even its deep-pocketed peers. But putting that money to work is getting to be a challenge. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Google’s talks to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz have fallen apart. The purported $23 billion deal would have been Google’s largest ever and most certainly would have drawn the type of close regulatory scrutiny that has lately been keeping tech mergers in limbo for 18 months or more. Such an uncertain payoff reportedly was a concern among Wiz and its investors; Google’s acquisition of Fitbit in 2021 for less than one-tenth that price took nearly 15 months to close.
Google is also going back to the drawing board on a long-running plan to phase out the use of internet tracking technology known as “cookies," despised by privacy advocates but depended upon by advertisers. Google was building up an alternative technology called “privacy sandbox," but that plan drew a lot of opposition from advertisers and regulators worried that it would further cement the company’s internet advertising dominance. Google said Monday it would instead offer users a prompt to allow them to opt out of cookie tracking.
That move is unlikely to dent Google’s powerful search ad business. But that and the failed Wiz talks show the growing constraints the company is operating under as regulators look even more closely at big tech’s position, and judges and juries start weighing in. A verdict in the federal government’s antitrust case against Google is expected before the end of the year and could result in a ruling that would seek a breakup of the $250-billion-a-year advertising juggernaut.
Google’s latest results were good, but good isn’t always enough.
Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com