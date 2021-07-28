Google owner Alphabet beats analysts’ estimates on surge of retail ads

After a digital-ads slowdown a year ago during the Covid-19 pandemic, Google’s advertising business has rebounded. The increase in digital advertising sales in the quarter echoed similar results reported last week by social media companies Twitter Inc. and Snap Inc., with all shrugging off any concerns about how the highly contagious Covid-19 delta variant could affect marketing budgets on their platforms. Google, the leader in digital advertising, is on target to finish the year with almost 29% of the global market, according to analyst EMarketer.

