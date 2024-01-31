Google parent Alphabet ad revenue disappoints, CapEx up; shares sink 6%
Alphabet's fourth-quarter ad revenue of $65.5 billion fell short of expectations. The company's spending on AI infrastructure is set to increase this year.
Alphabet disappointed Wall Street on Tuesday as holiday-season advertising sales came in below expectations and the company said its spending on items such as servers to power artificial intelligence would jump this year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message