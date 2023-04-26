Google-parent Alphabet reports better than expected earnings

Google-parent Alphabet reports better than expected earnings1 min read . 03:14 AM IST
Alphabet Inc on Tuesday reported first quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates on higher demand for cloud services and better than expected ad sales.
The Google-parent said that it would buy back shares worth $70 billion.
Shares of Alphabet climbed more than 4% to $108.4 in after trading hours on upbeat results. The stock has gained 17.7% so far this year.
Alphabet reported revenue for the March quarter at $69.79 billion, higher than analysts’ forecasts.
It net profit stood at $15.05 billion for the quarter compared with $16.44 billion a year ago.
The company’s ad sales marginally fell to $54.55 billion from $54.66 billion a year ago.
The company said its sales, excluding partner payouts, were at $58.07 billion in the March quarter.
Ad sales at Google’s YouTube video site declined 2.5% in March quarter from last year period.
Alphabet’s net income stood at $15 billion, or $1.17 per share, compared to Wall Street’s $1.09 per share estimate.
To reduce costs, Alphabet in January had announced plans to lay off 12,000 employees, or 6% workforce. But the company could not complete the layoff target before the end of the March quarter.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai received a total compensation package worth more than $225 million in 2022, a regulatory filing showed.