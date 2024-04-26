Alphabet records revenue at $67.6 billion surpassing expectations with AI-powered cloud growth, declares first dividend
Furthermore, the Google's parent company, Alphabet reported that its net income for the quarter had been $1.89 per share, easily topping the Wall Street forecast of $1.53 per share.
Alphabet Inc., parent of Google, reported first-quarter revenue on pace to top estimates. Excluding payouts to partners, the company posted $67.6 billion in sales, which compares with the estimated $66.1 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
