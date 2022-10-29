Govt-owned NTPC registers over 5.5% yoy growth in Q2 net profit to 3,331 cr

Government-owned NTPC registered over 5.5% growth in standalone net profit to ₹3,331.20 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) compared to a PAT of ₹3,156.74 crore in the same quarter of FY22. However, Q2 PAT declined by 10.4% from ₹3,716.96 crore in the preceding quarter.
The company's top-line front recorded robust growth in Q2FY23. Standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹41,015.14 crore in Q2FY23 rising by 39.17% from ₹29,471.16 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. In Q1FY23, NTPC registered a revenue of ₹40,026.25 crore. Sequentially, revenue rose by 2.5% in Q2FY23.
Its total expenses stood at ₹37,517.74 crore in Q2FY23 against ₹26,632.3 crore in Q2FY22 and ₹35,598.39 crore in Q1FY23.
On a consolidated basis, the company's PAT stood at ₹3,417.67 crore in Q2FY23 against ₹3,690.95 crore in Q2FY22. Revenue from operations came in at ₹44,175.03 crore in Q2 of FY23 compared to revenue from ₹32,403.58 crore in the same quarter of FY22.
As of September 30, 2022, NTPC Group's total installed capacity of 70,254 MW compared to 66,680 MW as of September 30, 2021. While the commercial capacity of 70,254 MW in Q2FY23 as against 66,430 MW in Q2FY22.
NTPC's installed capacity on a standalone basis stood at 57,639 MW in Q2FY22.
This week, on Friday, NTPC shares ended at ₹174.15 apiece up by 2.08% on BSE. The company's market cap is nearly ₹1.69 lakh crore.
