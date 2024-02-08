Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Goyal Aluminiums Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.62% YoY

Goyal Aluminiums Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.62% YoY

Livemint

Goyal Aluminiums Q3 FY24 Results Live

Goyal Aluminiums, a leading aluminium manufacturing company, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The company witnessed a decrease of 25.18% in its revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit showed a significant increase of 25.62% year-on-year (YoY).

In comparison to the previous quarter, Goyal Aluminiums experienced a growth of 19.85% in revenue and a substantial increase of 42.86% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company rose by 3.54% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), but decreased by 3.93% year-on-year (YoY).

The operating income of Goyal Aluminiums showed a positive trend, increasing by 26.11% QoQ, but a decrease of 33.54% YoY.

The EPS (Earnings Per Share) for Q3 FY24 stood at 0.06, which exhibited a significant decrease of 83.78% YoY.

In terms of returns, Goyal Aluminiums delivered a return of 5.13% in the last 1 week, 22.75% in the last 6 months, and 3.54% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Goyal Aluminiums has a market capitalization of 146.3 Cr and its 52-week high and low are 47.45 and 7.2 respectively.

Goyal Aluminiums Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue14.8512.39+19.85%19.85-25.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.110.1+3.54%0.11-3.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.050.03+48.88%0.15-68.36%
Total Operating Expense13.911.63+19.45%18.41-24.53%
Operating Income0.950.76+26.11%1.43-33.54%
Net Income Before Taxes0.930.76+22.39%1.19-21.98%
Net Income0.690.48+42.86%0.55+25.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.060.04+50%0.37-83.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.69Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹14.85Cr

