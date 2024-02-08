Goyal Aluminiums Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.62% YoY

Goyal Aluminiums, a leading aluminium manufacturing company, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The company witnessed a decrease of 25.18% in its revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit showed a significant increase of 25.62% year-on-year (YoY). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Goyal Aluminiums experienced a growth of 19.85% in revenue and a substantial increase of 42.86% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company rose by 3.54% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), but decreased by 3.93% year-on-year (YoY).

The operating income of Goyal Aluminiums showed a positive trend, increasing by 26.11% QoQ, but a decrease of 33.54% YoY.

The EPS (Earnings Per Share) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹0.06, which exhibited a significant decrease of 83.78% YoY.

In terms of returns, Goyal Aluminiums delivered a return of 5.13% in the last 1 week, 22.75% in the last 6 months, and 3.54% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Goyal Aluminiums has a market capitalization of ₹146.3 Cr and its 52-week high and low are ₹47.45 and ₹7.2 respectively.

Goyal Aluminiums Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14.85 12.39 +19.85% 19.85 -25.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.11 0.1 +3.54% 0.11 -3.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.05 0.03 +48.88% 0.15 -68.36% Total Operating Expense 13.9 11.63 +19.45% 18.41 -24.53% Operating Income 0.95 0.76 +26.11% 1.43 -33.54% Net Income Before Taxes 0.93 0.76 +22.39% 1.19 -21.98% Net Income 0.69 0.48 +42.86% 0.55 +25.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.06 0.04 +50% 0.37 -83.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.69Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹14.85Cr

