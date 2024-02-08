Goyal Aluminiums Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.62% YoY

Goyal Aluminiums, a leading aluminium manufacturing company, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The company witnessed a decrease of 25.18% in its revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit showed a significant increase of 25.62% year-on-year (YoY).
In comparison to the previous quarter, Goyal Aluminiums experienced a growth of 19.85% in revenue and a substantial increase of 42.86% in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company rose by 3.54% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), but decreased by 3.93% year-on-year (YoY).
The operating income of Goyal Aluminiums showed a positive trend, increasing by 26.11% QoQ, but a decrease of 33.54% YoY.
The EPS (Earnings Per Share) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹0.06, which exhibited a significant decrease of 83.78% YoY.
In terms of returns, Goyal Aluminiums delivered a return of 5.13% in the last 1 week, 22.75% in the last 6 months, and 3.54% year-to-date (YTD).
Currently, Goyal Aluminiums has a market capitalization of ₹146.3 Cr and its 52-week high and low are ₹47.45 and ₹7.2 respectively.
Goyal Aluminiums Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14.85
|12.39
|+19.85%
|19.85
|-25.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.11
|0.1
|+3.54%
|0.11
|-3.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.05
|0.03
|+48.88%
|0.15
|-68.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|13.9
|11.63
|+19.45%
|18.41
|-24.53%
|Operating Income
|0.95
|0.76
|+26.11%
|1.43
|-33.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.93
|0.76
|+22.39%
|1.19
|-21.98%
|Net Income
|0.69
|0.48
|+42.86%
|0.55
|+25.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.06
|0.04
|+50%
|0.37
|-83.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.69Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹14.85Cr
