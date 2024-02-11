GP Petroleums Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 71.1% YoY

GP Petroleums declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.82% & the profit increased by 71.1% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.33% and the profit decreased by 32.08%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.85% q-o-q & increased by 1.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 30.57% q-o-q & increased by 69.32% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.27 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 71.62% Y-o-Y.

GP Petroleums has delivered -2.76% return in the last 1 week, 65.26% return in the last 6 months, and 31.93% YTD return.

Currently, GP Petroleums has a market cap of ₹368.62 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹81.45 & ₹31 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GP Petroleums Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 154.96 161.98 -4.33% 184.08 -15.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.87 6.68 +2.85% 6.77 +1.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.12 1.12 -0.22% 1.03 +8.34% Total Operating Expense 146.35 149.57 -2.16% 178.99 -18.24% Operating Income 8.62 12.41 -30.57% 5.09 +69.32% Net Income Before Taxes 8.7 12.77 -31.92% 5.15 +68.78% Net Income 6.47 9.53 -32.08% 3.78 +71.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.27 1.87 -32.09% 0.74 +71.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.47Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹154.96Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!