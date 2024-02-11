GP Petroleums Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 71.1% YoY

GP Petroleums declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.82% & the profit increased by 71.1% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.33% and the profit decreased by 32.08%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.85% q-o-q & increased by 1.55% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 30.57% q-o-q & increased by 69.32% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.27 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 71.62% Y-o-Y.
GP Petroleums has delivered -2.76% return in the last 1 week, 65.26% return in the last 6 months, and 31.93% YTD return.
Currently, GP Petroleums has a market cap of ₹368.62 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹81.45 & ₹31 respectively.
GP Petroleums Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|154.96
|161.98
|-4.33%
|184.08
|-15.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.87
|6.68
|+2.85%
|6.77
|+1.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.12
|1.12
|-0.22%
|1.03
|+8.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|146.35
|149.57
|-2.16%
|178.99
|-18.24%
|Operating Income
|8.62
|12.41
|-30.57%
|5.09
|+69.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.7
|12.77
|-31.92%
|5.15
|+68.78%
|Net Income
|6.47
|9.53
|-32.08%
|3.78
|+71.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.27
|1.87
|-32.09%
|0.74
|+71.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.47Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹154.96Cr
