Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  GP Petroleums Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 71.1% YoY

GP Petroleums Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 71.1% YoY

Livemint

GP Petroleums Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 15.82% YoY & Profit Increased by 71.1% YoY

GP Petroleums Q3 FY24 Results Live

GP Petroleums declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.82% & the profit increased by 71.1% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.33% and the profit decreased by 32.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.85% q-o-q & increased by 1.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 30.57% q-o-q & increased by 69.32% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.27 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 71.62% Y-o-Y.

GP Petroleums has delivered -2.76% return in the last 1 week, 65.26% return in the last 6 months, and 31.93% YTD return.

Currently, GP Petroleums has a market cap of 368.62 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 81.45 & 31 respectively.

GP Petroleums Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue154.96161.98-4.33%184.08-15.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.876.68+2.85%6.77+1.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.121.12-0.22%1.03+8.34%
Total Operating Expense146.35149.57-2.16%178.99-18.24%
Operating Income8.6212.41-30.57%5.09+69.32%
Net Income Before Taxes8.712.77-31.92%5.15+68.78%
Net Income6.479.53-32.08%3.78+71.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.271.87-32.09%0.74+71.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.47Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹154.96Cr

