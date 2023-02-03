GPT Infraprojects posts 53% PAT growth in Q3, declares interim dividend
- A small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹307.44 Cr, GPT Infraprojects operates in the industrial industry.
A small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹307.44 Cr, GPT Infraprojects operates in the industrial industry. The GPT Group's flagship firm, GPT Infraprojects, manufactures railway concrete sleepers in addition to working on civil and infrastructure projects. The company's concrete sleeper activities are dispersed over four nations: Ghana, South Africa, Namibia, and India and it specialises in infrastructure projects for the industrial, power, and transportation sectors, including railways and roadways. The company recently announced its fantastic Q3 earnings and dividend for the fiscal year 2022–2023 as well.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×