GPT Infraprojects posts 53% PAT growth in Q3, declares interim dividend

Commenting on the performance, GPT Chairman, Mr. Dwarika Prasad Tantia, said, “The Company has witnessed one of its strongest performance for the nine months ending December 31, 2022 and it gives the management confidence of exceeding the target set for the year. We have witnessed one of the largest infrastructure outlays by the Government of India by creating world class infrastructure for the country and we are confident that this year’s budget will continue to support the sector. We continue to see healthy cash flows, thus allowing us to reduce our debts thereby reducing our finance costs, thus improving our bottom line. The cash flow to EBITDA conversion is well within our target of 80% which is one of the highest in the industry. This has allowed us to witness a transformational improvement in ROCE and ROE, which will lead to better shareholder returns. We have been able to maintain our dividend track record and as per practice of declaring dividend with Q3 results, the Board has declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per share i.e. 10% of face value. During FY23 the total order inflow stood at ₹1,125 crore with the total order book of ₹2,268 crores as on date, creating a revenue visibility of 3.36 years. We continue to maintain the momentum to close the year with one of the strongest revenues and profits with quite healthy cash flows, leading to good shareholder returns."