Grand Foundry Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 84.81% YOY

Grand Foundry Q4 Results Live : Grand Foundry declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 84.29% & the loss decreased by 84.81% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0% and the loss decreased by 19.24%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 111.76% q-o-q & decreased by 74.56% YoY.

The operating income was up by 36.27% q-o-q & increased by 93.15% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.04 for Q4 which increased by 63.51% YoY.

Grand Foundry Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.02 0 +0% 0.1 -84.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.01 0 +111.76% 0.03 -74.56% Total Operating Expense 0.06 0.07 -15.07% 0.8 -92.02% Operating Income -0.05 -0.07 +36.27% -0.7 +93.15% Net Income Before Taxes -0.13 -0.16 +19.24% -0.86 +84.81% Net Income -0.13 -0.16 +19.24% -0.86 +84.81% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.04 -0.05 +13.64% -0.12 +63.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.13Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹0.02Cr

