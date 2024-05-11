Grand Foundry Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 84.81% YOY

Grand Foundry Q4 Results Live : Grand Foundry declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 84.29% & the loss decreased by 84.81% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0% and the loss decreased by 19.24%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 111.76% q-o-q & decreased by 74.56% YoY.
The operating income was up by 36.27% q-o-q & increased by 93.15% YoY.
The EPS is ₹-0.04 for Q4 which increased by 63.51% YoY.
Grand Foundry Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.02
|0
|+0%
|0.1
|-84.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.01
|0
|+111.76%
|0.03
|-74.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.06
|0.07
|-15.07%
|0.8
|-92.02%
|Operating Income
|-0.05
|-0.07
|+36.27%
|-0.7
|+93.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.13
|-0.16
|+19.24%
|-0.86
|+84.81%
|Net Income
|-0.13
|-0.16
|+19.24%
|-0.86
|+84.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.04
|-0.05
|+13.64%
|-0.12
|+63.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.13Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.02Cr
