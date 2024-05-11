Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Grand Foundry Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 84.81% YOY

Grand Foundry Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 84.81% YOY

Livemint

Grand Foundry Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 84.29% YoY & loss decreased by 84.81% YoY

Grand Foundry Q4 Results Live

Grand Foundry Q4 Results Live : Grand Foundry declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 84.29% & the loss decreased by 84.81% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0% and the loss decreased by 19.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 111.76% q-o-q & decreased by 74.56% YoY.

The operating income was up by 36.27% q-o-q & increased by 93.15% YoY.

The EPS is -0.04 for Q4 which increased by 63.51% YoY.

Grand Foundry Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.020+0%0.1-84.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.010+111.76%0.03-74.56%
Total Operating Expense0.060.07-15.07%0.8-92.02%
Operating Income-0.05-0.07+36.27%-0.7+93.15%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.13-0.16+19.24%-0.86+84.81%
Net Income-0.13-0.16+19.24%-0.86+84.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.04-0.05+13.64%-0.12+63.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.13Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.02Cr

