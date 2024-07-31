Granules India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 181.13% YOY

Granules India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.72% YoY & profit increased by 181.13% YoY

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Granules India Q1 Results Live
Granules India Q1 Results Live

Granules India Q1 Results Live : Granules India declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 19.72% & the profit increased by 181.13% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.35% and the profit increased by 3.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.85% q-o-q & increased by 16.6% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.91% q-o-q & increased by 135.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.55 for Q1 which increased by 180.3% Y-o-Y.

Granules India has delivered 11.81% return in the last 1 week, 44% return in last 6 months and 45.26% YTD return.

Currently the Granules India has a market cap of 14274.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of 592.75 & 287.7 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Granules India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1179.871175.78+0.35%985.52+19.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total163.61151.69+7.85%140.32+16.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization52.8753.18-0.58%49.24+7.37%
Total Operating Expense973.47973.25+0.02%897.93+8.41%
Operating Income206.4202.53+1.91%87.58+135.66%
Net Income Before Taxes181.44175.64+3.3%65.47+177.13%
Net Income134.65129.65+3.86%47.89+181.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.555.35+3.74%1.98+180.3%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹134.65Cr
₹1179.87Cr
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsGranules India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 181.13% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.75
    10:45 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    -1.25 (-0.68%)

    GAIL India

    242.65
    10:45 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    9 (3.85%)

    Tata Steel

    164.60
    10:45 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    0.55 (0.34%)

    Bandhan Bank

    218.35
    10:44 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    -1.45 (-0.66%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    96.70
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    5.4 (5.91%)

    Granules India

    619.50
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    31.7 (5.39%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    544.20
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    25.4 (4.9%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    770.35
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    35.85 (4.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue