Granules India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 181.13% YOY

Granules India Q1 Results Live : Granules India declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 19.72% & the profit increased by 181.13% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.35% and the profit increased by 3.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.85% q-o-q & increased by 16.6% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.91% q-o-q & increased by 135.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.55 for Q1 which increased by 180.3% Y-o-Y.

Granules India has delivered 11.81% return in the last 1 week, 44% return in last 6 months and 45.26% YTD return.

Currently the Granules India has a market cap of ₹14274.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹592.75 & ₹287.7 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Granules India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1179.87 1175.78 +0.35% 985.52 +19.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 163.61 151.69 +7.85% 140.32 +16.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 52.87 53.18 -0.58% 49.24 +7.37% Total Operating Expense 973.47 973.25 +0.02% 897.93 +8.41% Operating Income 206.4 202.53 +1.91% 87.58 +135.66% Net Income Before Taxes 181.44 175.64 +3.3% 65.47 +177.13% Net Income 134.65 129.65 +3.86% 47.89 +181.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.55 5.35 +3.74% 1.98 +180.3%