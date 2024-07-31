Granules India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 181.13% YOY

Granules India Q1 Results Live : Granules India declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 19.72% & the profit increased by 181.13% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.35% and the profit increased by 3.86%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.85% q-o-q & increased by 16.6% Y-o-Y.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The operating income was up by 1.91% q-o-q & increased by 135.66% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.55 for Q1 which increased by 180.3% Y-o-Y.
Granules India has delivered 11.81% return in the last 1 week, 44% return in last 6 months and 45.26% YTD return.
Currently the Granules India has a market cap of ₹14274.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹592.75 & ₹287.7 respectively.
As of 31 Jul, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Granules India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1179.87
|1175.78
|+0.35%
|985.52
|+19.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|163.61
|151.69
|+7.85%
|140.32
|+16.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|52.87
|53.18
|-0.58%
|49.24
|+7.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|973.47
|973.25
|+0.02%
|897.93
|+8.41%
|Operating Income
|206.4
|202.53
|+1.91%
|87.58
|+135.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|181.44
|175.64
|+3.3%
|65.47
|+177.13%
|Net Income
|134.65
|129.65
|+3.86%
|47.89
|+181.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.55
|5.35
|+3.74%
|1.98
|+180.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹134.65Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1179.87Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar