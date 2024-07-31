Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Granules India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 181.13% YOY

Granules India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 181.13% YOY

Livemint

Granules India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.72% YoY & profit increased by 181.13% YoY

Granules India Q1 Results Live

Granules India Q1 Results Live : Granules India declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 19.72% & the profit increased by 181.13% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.35% and the profit increased by 3.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.85% q-o-q & increased by 16.6% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was up by 1.91% q-o-q & increased by 135.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.55 for Q1 which increased by 180.3% Y-o-Y.

Granules India has delivered 11.81% return in the last 1 week, 44% return in last 6 months and 45.26% YTD return.

Currently the Granules India has a market cap of 14274.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of 592.75 & 287.7 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Granules India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1179.871175.78+0.35%985.52+19.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total163.61151.69+7.85%140.32+16.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization52.8753.18-0.58%49.24+7.37%
Total Operating Expense973.47973.25+0.02%897.93+8.41%
Operating Income206.4202.53+1.91%87.58+135.66%
Net Income Before Taxes181.44175.64+3.3%65.47+177.13%
Net Income134.65129.65+3.86%47.89+181.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.555.35+3.74%1.98+180.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹134.65Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1179.87Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.