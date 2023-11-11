Granules India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 29.62% YOY
Granules India, a pharmaceutical company, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The company reported a 3.37% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit for the quarter decreased by 29.62% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Granules India experienced significant growth. The revenue grew by 20.7% and the profit increased by 113.21%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.07% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 26.44% compared to the same quarter last year.
The operating income showed a substantial increase of 83.2% compared to the previous quarter. However, it decreased by 19.31% compared to the same quarter last year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 is ₹4.22, which represents a decrease of 27.49% compared to the same quarter last year.
In terms of returns, Granules India has delivered 8.33% return in the last 1 week, 23.84% return in the last 6 months, and 16.09% year-to-date return.
Currently, Granules India has a market cap of ₹8970.07 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹374.8 and ₹267.75 respectively.
Out of the 4 analysts covering the company as of 11 Nov, 2023, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 11 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.
Granules India Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1189.49
|985.52
|+20.7%
|1150.73
|+3.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|148.84
|140.32
|+6.07%
|117.71
|+26.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|52.52
|49.24
|+6.67%
|44.06
|+19.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|1029.04
|897.93
|+14.6%
|951.89
|+8.1%
|Operating Income
|160.45
|87.58
|+83.2%
|198.85
|-19.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|136.02
|65.47
|+107.76%
|190.41
|-28.57%
|Net Income
|102.12
|47.89
|+113.21%
|145.09
|-29.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.22
|1.98
|+113.13%
|5.82
|-27.49%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹102.12Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1189.49Cr
