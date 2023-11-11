Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Granules India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 29.62% YOY

Granules India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 29.62% YOY

Livemint

Granules India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 3.37% YoY & profit decreased by 29.62% YoY

Granules India Q2 FY24 Results

Granules India, a pharmaceutical company, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The company reported a 3.37% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit for the quarter decreased by 29.62% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Granules India experienced significant growth. The revenue grew by 20.7% and the profit increased by 113.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.07% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 26.44% compared to the same quarter last year.

The operating income showed a substantial increase of 83.2% compared to the previous quarter. However, it decreased by 19.31% compared to the same quarter last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 is 4.22, which represents a decrease of 27.49% compared to the same quarter last year.

In terms of returns, Granules India has delivered 8.33% return in the last 1 week, 23.84% return in the last 6 months, and 16.09% year-to-date return.

Currently, Granules India has a market cap of 8970.07 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 374.8 and 267.75 respectively.

Out of the 4 analysts covering the company as of 11 Nov, 2023, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Granules India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1189.49985.52+20.7%1150.73+3.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total148.84140.32+6.07%117.71+26.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization52.5249.24+6.67%44.06+19.2%
Total Operating Expense1029.04897.93+14.6%951.89+8.1%
Operating Income160.4587.58+83.2%198.85-19.31%
Net Income Before Taxes136.0265.47+107.76%190.41-28.57%
Net Income102.1247.89+113.21%145.09-29.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.221.98+113.13%5.82-27.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹102.12Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1189.49Cr

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 02:13 AM IST
