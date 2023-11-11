Granules India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 29.62% YOY

Granules India, a pharmaceutical company, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The company reported a 3.37% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit for the quarter decreased by 29.62% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Granules India experienced significant growth. The revenue grew by 20.7% and the profit increased by 113.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.07% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 26.44% compared to the same quarter last year.

The operating income showed a substantial increase of 83.2% compared to the previous quarter. However, it decreased by 19.31% compared to the same quarter last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 is ₹4.22, which represents a decrease of 27.49% compared to the same quarter last year.

In terms of returns, Granules India has delivered 8.33% return in the last 1 week, 23.84% return in the last 6 months, and 16.09% year-to-date return.

Currently, Granules India has a market cap of ₹8970.07 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹374.8 and ₹267.75 respectively.

Out of the 4 analysts covering the company as of 11 Nov, 2023, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Granules India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1189.49 985.52 +20.7% 1150.73 +3.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 148.84 140.32 +6.07% 117.71 +26.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 52.52 49.24 +6.67% 44.06 +19.2% Total Operating Expense 1029.04 897.93 +14.6% 951.89 +8.1% Operating Income 160.45 87.58 +83.2% 198.85 -19.31% Net Income Before Taxes 136.02 65.47 +107.76% 190.41 -28.57% Net Income 102.12 47.89 +113.21% 145.09 -29.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.22 1.98 +113.13% 5.82 -27.49%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹102.12Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1189.49Cr

