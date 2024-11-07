Granules India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 4.78% YoY

Granules India Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 18.74% YoY & profit decreased by 4.78% YoY.

Published7 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Granules India Q2 Results Live
Granules India Q2 Results Live

Granules India Q2 Results Live : Granules India declared its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, reporting a decline in both topline and profit compared to the same quarter last year. The company witnessed a significant revenue drop of 18.74%, alongside a 4.78% decrease in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Granules India saw an 18.07% decline in revenue and a more substantial 27.79% drop in profit. This marks a concerning trend as the company navigates challenging market conditions.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a mixed performance, declining by 2.55% quarter-over-quarter but increasing by 7.12% year-over-year. This fluctuation in expenses may indicate adjustments in operational strategies as the company adapts to the current economic environment.

Operating income also took a hit, down by 26.94% from the previous quarter and decreasing by 6.02% on a year-over-year basis. These figures highlight the pressures Granules India is facing in maintaining profitability amid falling revenues.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 4.01, reflecting a 4.98% decline compared to the same period last year, further signaling the company’s struggles with profitability.

Despite the quarterly setbacks, Granules India has shown resilience with a 3.9% return in the last week, a substantial 40.31% return over the past six months, and a remarkable 42.18% return year-to-date, indicating a recovery trend in the longer term.

Currently, Granules India boasts a market capitalization of 13,971.35 crore, with a 52-week high of 721 and a low of 353.4. These figures suggest a volatile market presence as investors react to the company’s performance.

As of November 7, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering Granules India is optimistic, with one analyst giving a 'Buy' rating and three analysts advocating a 'Strong Buy'. This indicates a positive outlook for the company's future despite recent performance challenges.

Granules India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue966.621179.87-18.07%1189.49-18.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total159.43163.61-2.55%148.84+7.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization52.5252.87-0.66%52.52-0%
Total Operating Expense815.82973.47-16.19%1029.04-20.72%
Operating Income150.8206.4-26.94%160.45-6.02%
Net Income Before Taxes128.38181.44-29.24%136.02-5.62%
Net Income97.23134.65-27.79%102.12-4.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.015.55-27.75%4.22-4.98%
FAQs
₹97.23Cr
₹966.62Cr
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
      Popular in Companies

