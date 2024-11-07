Granules India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 4.78% YoY

Granules India Q2 Results Live : Granules India declared its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, reporting a decline in both topline and profit compared to the same quarter last year. The company witnessed a significant revenue drop of 18.74%, alongside a 4.78% decrease in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Granules India saw an 18.07% decline in revenue and a more substantial 27.79% drop in profit. This marks a concerning trend as the company navigates challenging market conditions.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a mixed performance, declining by 2.55% quarter-over-quarter but increasing by 7.12% year-over-year. This fluctuation in expenses may indicate adjustments in operational strategies as the company adapts to the current economic environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income also took a hit, down by 26.94% from the previous quarter and decreasing by 6.02% on a year-over-year basis. These figures highlight the pressures Granules India is facing in maintaining profitability amid falling revenues.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.01, reflecting a 4.98% decline compared to the same period last year, further signaling the company’s struggles with profitability.

Despite the quarterly setbacks, Granules India has shown resilience with a 3.9% return in the last week, a substantial 40.31% return over the past six months, and a remarkable 42.18% return year-to-date, indicating a recovery trend in the longer term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Granules India boasts a market capitalization of ₹13,971.35 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹721 and a low of ₹353.4. These figures suggest a volatile market presence as investors react to the company’s performance.

As of November 7, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering Granules India is optimistic, with one analyst giving a 'Buy' rating and three analysts advocating a 'Strong Buy'. This indicates a positive outlook for the company's future despite recent performance challenges.

Granules India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 966.62 1179.87 -18.07% 1189.49 -18.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 159.43 163.61 -2.55% 148.84 +7.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 52.52 52.87 -0.66% 52.52 -0% Total Operating Expense 815.82 973.47 -16.19% 1029.04 -20.72% Operating Income 150.8 206.4 -26.94% 160.45 -6.02% Net Income Before Taxes 128.38 181.44 -29.24% 136.02 -5.62% Net Income 97.23 134.65 -27.79% 102.12 -4.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.01 5.55 -27.75% 4.22 -4.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹97.23Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹966.62Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}