Granules India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 4.78% YoY

Granules India Q2 Results Live : Granules India declared its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, reporting a decline in both topline and profit compared to the same quarter last year. The company witnessed a significant revenue drop of 18.74%, alongside a 4.78% decrease in profit year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Granules India saw an 18.07% decline in revenue and a more substantial 27.79% drop in profit. This marks a concerning trend as the company navigates challenging market conditions.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a mixed performance, declining by 2.55% quarter-over-quarter but increasing by 7.12% year-over-year. This fluctuation in expenses may indicate adjustments in operational strategies as the company adapts to the current economic environment.
Operating income also took a hit, down by 26.94% from the previous quarter and decreasing by 6.02% on a year-over-year basis. These figures highlight the pressures Granules India is facing in maintaining profitability amid falling revenues.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.01, reflecting a 4.98% decline compared to the same period last year, further signaling the company’s struggles with profitability.
Despite the quarterly setbacks, Granules India has shown resilience with a 3.9% return in the last week, a substantial 40.31% return over the past six months, and a remarkable 42.18% return year-to-date, indicating a recovery trend in the longer term.
Currently, Granules India boasts a market capitalization of ₹13,971.35 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹721 and a low of ₹353.4. These figures suggest a volatile market presence as investors react to the company’s performance.
As of November 7, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering Granules India is optimistic, with one analyst giving a 'Buy' rating and three analysts advocating a 'Strong Buy'. This indicates a positive outlook for the company's future despite recent performance challenges.
Granules India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|966.62
|1179.87
|-18.07%
|1189.49
|-18.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|159.43
|163.61
|-2.55%
|148.84
|+7.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|52.52
|52.87
|-0.66%
|52.52
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|815.82
|973.47
|-16.19%
|1029.04
|-20.72%
|Operating Income
|150.8
|206.4
|-26.94%
|160.45
|-6.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|128.38
|181.44
|-29.24%
|136.02
|-5.62%
|Net Income
|97.23
|134.65
|-27.79%
|102.12
|-4.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.01
|5.55
|-27.75%
|4.22
|-4.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹97.23Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹966.62Cr
