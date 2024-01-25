Granules India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1.06% YOY

Granules India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 0.83% & the profit increased by 1.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.85% and the profit increased by 23.05%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.49% q-o-q & increased by 31.77% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 23.46% q-o-q & increased by 8.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.18 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1.57% Y-o-Y.
Granules India has delivered -3.75% return in the last 1 week, 33.32% return in last 6 months and 1.59% YTD return.
Currently the Granules India has a market cap of ₹9983.17 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹435.4 & ₹267.75 respectively.
As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Granules India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1155.58
|1189.49
|-2.85%
|1146.13
|+0.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|157.01
|148.84
|+5.49%
|119.15
|+31.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|52.39
|52.52
|-0.25%
|48.36
|+8.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|957.5
|1029.04
|-6.95%
|963.2
|-0.59%
|Operating Income
|198.09
|160.45
|+23.46%
|182.93
|+8.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|170.09
|136.02
|+25.05%
|166.9
|+1.91%
|Net Income
|125.65
|102.12
|+23.05%
|124.33
|+1.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.18
|4.22
|+22.75%
|5.1
|+1.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹125.65Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1155.58Cr
