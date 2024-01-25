Granules India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1.06% YOY

Granules India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 0.83% & the profit increased by 1.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.85% and the profit increased by 23.05%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.49% q-o-q & increased by 31.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 23.46% q-o-q & increased by 8.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.18 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1.57% Y-o-Y.

Granules India has delivered -3.75% return in the last 1 week, 33.32% return in last 6 months and 1.59% YTD return.

Currently the Granules India has a market cap of ₹9983.17 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹435.4 & ₹267.75 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Granules India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1155.58 1189.49 -2.85% 1146.13 +0.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 157.01 148.84 +5.49% 119.15 +31.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 52.39 52.52 -0.25% 48.36 +8.33% Total Operating Expense 957.5 1029.04 -6.95% 963.2 -0.59% Operating Income 198.09 160.45 +23.46% 182.93 +8.29% Net Income Before Taxes 170.09 136.02 +25.05% 166.9 +1.91% Net Income 125.65 102.12 +23.05% 124.33 +1.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.18 4.22 +22.75% 5.1 +1.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹125.65Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1155.58Cr

