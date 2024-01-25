Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Granules India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1.06% YOY

Granules India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1.06% YOY

Livemint

Granules India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.83% YoY & profit increasedby 1.06% YoY

Granules India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Granules India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 0.83% & the profit increased by 1.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.85% and the profit increased by 23.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.49% q-o-q & increased by 31.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 23.46% q-o-q & increased by 8.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.18 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1.57% Y-o-Y.

Granules India has delivered -3.75% return in the last 1 week, 33.32% return in last 6 months and 1.59% YTD return.

Currently the Granules India has a market cap of 9983.17 Cr and 52wk high/low of 435.4 & 267.75 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Granules India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1155.581189.49-2.85%1146.13+0.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total157.01148.84+5.49%119.15+31.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization52.3952.52-0.25%48.36+8.33%
Total Operating Expense957.51029.04-6.95%963.2-0.59%
Operating Income198.09160.45+23.46%182.93+8.29%
Net Income Before Taxes170.09136.02+25.05%166.9+1.91%
Net Income125.65102.12+23.05%124.33+1.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.184.22+22.75%5.1+1.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹125.65Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1155.58Cr

