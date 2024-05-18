Granules India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 8.4% YOY

Granules India Q4 Results Live : Granules India declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.65% & the profit increased by 8.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.75% and the profit increased by 3.18%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.38% q-o-q & increased by 19.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.24% q-o-q & increased by 12.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.35 for Q4 which increased by 8.38% Y-o-Y.

Granules India has delivered 2% return in the last 1 week, 9.01% return in last 6 months and -1.36% YTD return.

Currently the Granules India has a market cap of ₹9693.54 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹480.45 & ₹272.35 respectively.

As of 18 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 18 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Granules India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1175.78 1155.58 +1.75% 1195.5 -1.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 151.69 157.01 -3.38% 126.65 +19.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 53.18 52.39 +1.5% 48.71 +9.18% Total Operating Expense 973.25 957.5 +1.65% 1016.09 -4.22% Operating Income 202.53 198.09 +2.24% 179.41 +12.88% Net Income Before Taxes 175.64 170.09 +3.26% 163.99 +7.11% Net Income 129.65 125.65 +3.18% 119.6 +8.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.35 5.18 +3.28% 4.94 +8.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹129.65Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1175.78Cr

