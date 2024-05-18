Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Granules India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 8.4% YOY

Granules India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 8.4% YOY

Livemint

Granules India Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.65% YoY & profit increased by 8.4% YoY

Granules India Q4 Results Live

Granules India Q4 Results Live : Granules India declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.65% & the profit increased by 8.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.75% and the profit increased by 3.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.38% q-o-q & increased by 19.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.24% q-o-q & increased by 12.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.35 for Q4 which increased by 8.38% Y-o-Y.

Granules India has delivered 2% return in the last 1 week, 9.01% return in last 6 months and -1.36% YTD return.

Currently the Granules India has a market cap of 9693.54 Cr and 52wk high/low of 480.45 & 272.35 respectively.

As of 18 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 18 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Granules India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1175.781155.58+1.75%1195.5-1.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total151.69157.01-3.38%126.65+19.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization53.1852.39+1.5%48.71+9.18%
Total Operating Expense973.25957.5+1.65%1016.09-4.22%
Operating Income202.53198.09+2.24%179.41+12.88%
Net Income Before Taxes175.64170.09+3.26%163.99+7.11%
Net Income129.65125.65+3.18%119.6+8.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.355.18+3.28%4.94+8.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹129.65Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1175.78Cr

