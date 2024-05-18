Granules India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 8.4% YOY

Granules India Q4 Results Live : Granules India declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.65% & the profit increased by 8.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.75% and the profit increased by 3.18%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.38% q-o-q & increased by 19.78% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2.24% q-o-q & increased by 12.88% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.35 for Q4 which increased by 8.38% Y-o-Y.
Granules India has delivered 2% return in the last 1 week, 9.01% return in last 6 months and -1.36% YTD return.
Currently the Granules India has a market cap of ₹9693.54 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹480.45 & ₹272.35 respectively.
As of 18 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 18 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Granules India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1175.78
|1155.58
|+1.75%
|1195.5
|-1.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|151.69
|157.01
|-3.38%
|126.65
|+19.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|53.18
|52.39
|+1.5%
|48.71
|+9.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|973.25
|957.5
|+1.65%
|1016.09
|-4.22%
|Operating Income
|202.53
|198.09
|+2.24%
|179.41
|+12.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|175.64
|170.09
|+3.26%
|163.99
|+7.11%
|Net Income
|129.65
|125.65
|+3.18%
|119.6
|+8.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.35
|5.18
|+3.28%
|4.94
|+8.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹129.65Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1175.78Cr
