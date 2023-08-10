Grasim Industries Q1 Results: Net profit slumps 56% on year to 355.27 crore

Grasim Industries Ltd on Thursday reported an 56.1% year-on-year fall in its standalone net profit for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹355.27 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹808.56 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit was up 280% from ₹93.51 crore in Q4FY23. Grasim Industries shares were trading nearly 1% down at ₹1,830.55 apiece on BSE.

