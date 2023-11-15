Grasim Industries Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 15.32% YOY
Grasim Industries Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 9.95% YoY & profit increased by 15.32% YoY
Grasim Industries declared their Q2 FY24 results on 13 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 9.95% & the profit increased by 15.32% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.72% and the profit decreased by 26.18%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.96% q-o-q & increased by 15.84% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 7.09% q-o-q & increased by 41.93% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹17.71 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 9.27% Y-o-Y.
Grasim Industries has delivered 0.38% return in the last 1 week, 11.28% return in last 6 months and 11.91% YTD return.
Currently the Grasim Industries has a market cap of ₹126564.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2022 & ₹1527.05 respectively.
As of 15 Nov, 2023 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 15 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.
Grasim Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|30220.68
|31065.19
|-2.72%
|27485.54
|+9.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7593.28
|7521.3
|+0.96%
|6555.18
|+15.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1245.15
|1182.53
|+5.3%
|1116.05
|+11.57%
|Total Operating Expense
|25413.15
|25890.97
|-1.85%
|24098.34
|+5.46%
|Operating Income
|4807.53
|5174.22
|-7.09%
|3387.2
|+41.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2861.72
|3437.87
|-16.76%
|2356.02
|+21.46%
|Net Income
|1163.75
|1576.47
|-26.18%
|1009.17
|+15.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.71
|23.99
|-26.18%
|16.21
|+9.27%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1163.75Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹30220.68Cr
