Grasim Industries Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 15.32% YOY

Grasim Industries declared their Q2 FY24 results on 13 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 9.95% & the profit increased by 15.32% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.72% and the profit decreased by 26.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.96% q-o-q & increased by 15.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 7.09% q-o-q & increased by 41.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹17.71 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 9.27% Y-o-Y.

Grasim Industries has delivered 0.38% return in the last 1 week, 11.28% return in last 6 months and 11.91% YTD return.

Currently the Grasim Industries has a market cap of ₹126564.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2022 & ₹1527.05 respectively.

As of 15 Nov, 2023 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

Grasim Industries Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 30220.68 31065.19 -2.72% 27485.54 +9.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7593.28 7521.3 +0.96% 6555.18 +15.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 1245.15 1182.53 +5.3% 1116.05 +11.57% Total Operating Expense 25413.15 25890.97 -1.85% 24098.34 +5.46% Operating Income 4807.53 5174.22 -7.09% 3387.2 +41.93% Net Income Before Taxes 2861.72 3437.87 -16.76% 2356.02 +21.46% Net Income 1163.75 1576.47 -26.18% 1009.17 +15.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.71 23.99 -26.18% 16.21 +9.27%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1163.75Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹30220.68Cr

