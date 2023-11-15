Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Grasim Industries Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 15.32% YOY

Grasim Industries Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 15.32% YOY

Livemint

Grasim Industries Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 9.95% YoY & profit increased by 15.32% YoY

Grasim Industries Q2 FY24 Results

Grasim Industries declared their Q2 FY24 results on 13 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 9.95% & the profit increased by 15.32% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.72% and the profit decreased by 26.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.96% q-o-q & increased by 15.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 7.09% q-o-q & increased by 41.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 17.71 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 9.27% Y-o-Y.

Grasim Industries has delivered 0.38% return in the last 1 week, 11.28% return in last 6 months and 11.91% YTD return.

Currently the Grasim Industries has a market cap of 126564.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2022 & 1527.05 respectively.

As of 15 Nov, 2023 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

Grasim Industries Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue30220.6831065.19-2.72%27485.54+9.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7593.287521.3+0.96%6555.18+15.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization1245.151182.53+5.3%1116.05+11.57%
Total Operating Expense25413.1525890.97-1.85%24098.34+5.46%
Operating Income4807.535174.22-7.09%3387.2+41.93%
Net Income Before Taxes2861.723437.87-16.76%2356.02+21.46%
Net Income1163.751576.47-26.18%1009.17+15.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.7123.99-26.18%16.21+9.27%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1163.75Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹30220.68Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 15 Nov 2023, 02:15 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.