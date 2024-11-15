Grasim Industries Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 66.5% YOY

Grasim Industries Q2 Results 2024:Grasim Industries declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline increased by 11.06% year-on-year, yet profit took a significant hit, decreasing by 66.5% compared to the previous year. The company's profit stood at ₹389.9 crore with revenue reported at ₹33,562.85 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Grasim faced a slight decline in revenue by 0.88% and a more substantial drop in profit by 67.72%. This downturn raised concerns among analysts and investors alike, particularly in light of the ongoing economic pressures.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.96% quarter-on-quarter, although they increased by 7.34% year-on-year. This contradiction highlights the challenges Grasim faces in managing costs effectively amidst fluctuating revenue.
Operating income for the quarter was down by 17.35% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 7.69% year-on-year, indicating a trend that may necessitate strategic adjustments in the company's operations.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹6.54, reflecting a significant decrease of 62.93% year-on-year. This drop in EPS could further dampen investor sentiment and affect share performance in the near term.
In the last week, Grasim Industries has delivered a -1.51% return, while the stock has seen a 6.38% return over the past six months and an 18.7% return year-to-date. This performance suggests volatility in the stock's price, which may concern potential investors.
Currently, Grasim Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹169,191.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2877.75 and a low of ₹1906.27. These figures indicate the stock's range over the past year but may also reflect the volatility in market conditions.
Among the eight analysts covering Grasim, the outlook is mixed: 1 analyst has issued a Sell rating, 3 have given a Hold rating, and 4 analysts have assigned a Strong Buy rating. This range of assessments underscores the uncertainty surrounding the company’s future performance amidst the recent financial results.
Grasim Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|33562.85
|33860.75
|-0.88%
|30220.68
|+11.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8150.31
|8667.11
|-5.96%
|7593.28
|+7.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1495.8
|1367.73
|+9.36%
|1245.15
|+20.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|29125.05
|28491.45
|+2.22%
|25413.15
|+14.61%
|Operating Income
|4437.8
|5369.3
|-17.35%
|4807.53
|-7.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1967.63
|2976.17
|-33.89%
|2861.72
|-31.24%
|Net Income
|389.9
|1207.93
|-67.72%
|1163.75
|-66.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.54
|17.76
|-63.18%
|17.64
|-62.93%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess