Grasim Industries Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 66.5% YOY

Grasim Industries Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 11.06% YoY & profit decreased by 66.5% YoY, profit at 389.9 crore and revenue at 33562.85 crore.

Published15 Nov 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Grasim Industries Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024
Grasim Industries Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024

Grasim Industries Q2 Results 2024:Grasim Industries declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline increased by 11.06% year-on-year, yet profit took a significant hit, decreasing by 66.5% compared to the previous year. The company's profit stood at 389.9 crore with revenue reported at 33,562.85 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Grasim faced a slight decline in revenue by 0.88% and a more substantial drop in profit by 67.72%. This downturn raised concerns among analysts and investors alike, particularly in light of the ongoing economic pressures.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.96% quarter-on-quarter, although they increased by 7.34% year-on-year. This contradiction highlights the challenges Grasim faces in managing costs effectively amidst fluctuating revenue.

Operating income for the quarter was down by 17.35% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 7.69% year-on-year, indicating a trend that may necessitate strategic adjustments in the company's operations.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at 6.54, reflecting a significant decrease of 62.93% year-on-year. This drop in EPS could further dampen investor sentiment and affect share performance in the near term.

In the last week, Grasim Industries has delivered a -1.51% return, while the stock has seen a 6.38% return over the past six months and an 18.7% return year-to-date. This performance suggests volatility in the stock's price, which may concern potential investors.

Currently, Grasim Industries boasts a market capitalization of 169,191.7 crore, with a 52-week high of 2877.75 and a low of 1906.27. These figures indicate the stock's range over the past year but may also reflect the volatility in market conditions.

Among the eight analysts covering Grasim, the outlook is mixed: 1 analyst has issued a Sell rating, 3 have given a Hold rating, and 4 analysts have assigned a Strong Buy rating. This range of assessments underscores the uncertainty surrounding the company’s future performance amidst the recent financial results.

Grasim Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue33562.8533860.75-0.88%30220.68+11.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8150.318667.11-5.96%7593.28+7.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization1495.81367.73+9.36%1245.15+20.13%
Total Operating Expense29125.0528491.45+2.22%25413.15+14.61%
Operating Income4437.85369.3-17.35%4807.53-7.69%
Net Income Before Taxes1967.632976.17-33.89%2861.72-31.24%
Net Income389.91207.93-67.72%1163.75-66.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.5417.76-63.18%17.64-62.93%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:15 Nov 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsGrasim Industries Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 66.5% YOY

