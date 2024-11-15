Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Grasim Industries Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 66.5% YOY

Grasim Industries Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 66.5% YOY

Livemint

Grasim Industries Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 11.06% YoY & profit decreased by 66.5% YoY, profit at 389.9 crore and revenue at 33562.85 crore.

Grasim Industries Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024

Grasim Industries Q2 Results 2024:Grasim Industries declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline increased by 11.06% year-on-year, yet profit took a significant hit, decreasing by 66.5% compared to the previous year. The company's profit stood at 389.9 crore with revenue reported at 33,562.85 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Grasim faced a slight decline in revenue by 0.88% and a more substantial drop in profit by 67.72%. This downturn raised concerns among analysts and investors alike, particularly in light of the ongoing economic pressures.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.96% quarter-on-quarter, although they increased by 7.34% year-on-year. This contradiction highlights the challenges Grasim faces in managing costs effectively amidst fluctuating revenue.

Operating income for the quarter was down by 17.35% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 7.69% year-on-year, indicating a trend that may necessitate strategic adjustments in the company's operations.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at 6.54, reflecting a significant decrease of 62.93% year-on-year. This drop in EPS could further dampen investor sentiment and affect share performance in the near term.

In the last week, Grasim Industries has delivered a -1.51% return, while the stock has seen a 6.38% return over the past six months and an 18.7% return year-to-date. This performance suggests volatility in the stock's price, which may concern potential investors.

Currently, Grasim Industries boasts a market capitalization of 169,191.7 crore, with a 52-week high of 2877.75 and a low of 1906.27. These figures indicate the stock's range over the past year but may also reflect the volatility in market conditions.

Among the eight analysts covering Grasim, the outlook is mixed: 1 analyst has issued a Sell rating, 3 have given a Hold rating, and 4 analysts have assigned a Strong Buy rating. This range of assessments underscores the uncertainty surrounding the company’s future performance amidst the recent financial results.

Grasim Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue33562.8533860.75-0.88%30220.68+11.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8150.318667.11-5.96%7593.28+7.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization1495.81367.73+9.36%1245.15+20.13%
Total Operating Expense29125.0528491.45+2.22%25413.15+14.61%
Operating Income4437.85369.3-17.35%4807.53-7.69%
Net Income Before Taxes1967.632976.17-33.89%2861.72-31.24%
Net Income389.91207.93-67.72%1163.75-66.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.5417.76-63.18%17.64-62.93%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹389.9Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹33562.85Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.