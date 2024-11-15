Grasim Industries Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 66.5% YOY

Grasim Industries Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 11.06% YoY & profit decreased by 66.5% YoY, profit at ₹ 389.9 crore and revenue at ₹ 33562.85 crore.

Grasim Industries Q2 Results 2024:Grasim Industries declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline increased by 11.06% year-on-year, yet profit took a significant hit, decreasing by 66.5% compared to the previous year. The company's profit stood at ₹389.9 crore with revenue reported at ₹33,562.85 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Grasim faced a slight decline in revenue by 0.88% and a more substantial drop in profit by 67.72%. This downturn raised concerns among analysts and investors alike, particularly in light of the ongoing economic pressures.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.96% quarter-on-quarter, although they increased by 7.34% year-on-year. This contradiction highlights the challenges Grasim faces in managing costs effectively amidst fluctuating revenue.

Operating income for the quarter was down by 17.35% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 7.69% year-on-year, indicating a trend that may necessitate strategic adjustments in the company's operations.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹6.54, reflecting a significant decrease of 62.93% year-on-year. This drop in EPS could further dampen investor sentiment and affect share performance in the near term.

In the last week, Grasim Industries has delivered a -1.51% return, while the stock has seen a 6.38% return over the past six months and an 18.7% return year-to-date. This performance suggests volatility in the stock's price, which may concern potential investors.

Currently, Grasim Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹169,191.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2877.75 and a low of ₹1906.27. These figures indicate the stock's range over the past year but may also reflect the volatility in market conditions.

Among the eight analysts covering Grasim, the outlook is mixed: 1 analyst has issued a Sell rating, 3 have given a Hold rating, and 4 analysts have assigned a Strong Buy rating. This range of assessments underscores the uncertainty surrounding the company’s future performance amidst the recent financial results.

Grasim Industries Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 33562.85 33860.75 -0.88% 30220.68 +11.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8150.31 8667.11 -5.96% 7593.28 +7.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 1495.8 1367.73 +9.36% 1245.15 +20.13% Total Operating Expense 29125.05 28491.45 +2.22% 25413.15 +14.61% Operating Income 4437.8 5369.3 -17.35% 4807.53 -7.69% Net Income Before Taxes 1967.63 2976.17 -33.89% 2861.72 -31.24% Net Income 389.9 1207.93 -67.72% 1163.75 -66.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.54 17.76 -63.18% 17.64 -62.93%

