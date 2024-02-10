Grasim Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 39.8% YOY

Grasim Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 11.62% & the profit decreased by 39.8% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.77% and the profit increased by 30.13%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.64% q-o-q & increased by 9.2% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 17.5% q-o-q & increased by 50.85% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹22.96 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 39.77% Y-o-Y.
Grasim Industries has delivered -3.35% return in the last 1 week, 12.85% return in last 6 months and -3.25% YTD return.
Currently the Grasim Industries has a market cap of ₹139553.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2182.05 & ₹1521 respectively.
As of 10 Feb, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 10 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Grasim Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|31965.48
|30220.68
|+5.77%
|28637.86
|+11.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7393.12
|7593.28
|-2.64%
|6770.31
|+9.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1244.43
|1245.15
|-0.06%
|1139.42
|+9.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|26316.48
|25413.15
|+3.55%
|24892.98
|+5.72%
|Operating Income
|5649
|4807.53
|+17.5%
|3744.88
|+50.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3471.74
|2861.72
|+21.32%
|5086.66
|-31.75%
|Net Income
|1514.44
|1163.75
|+30.13%
|2515.78
|-39.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|22.96
|17.64
|+30.15%
|38.12
|-39.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1514.44Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹31965.48Cr
