Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Grasim Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 39.8% YOY

Grasim Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 11.62% & the profit decreased by 39.8% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.77% and the profit increased by 30.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.64% q-o-q & increased by 9.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 17.5% q-o-q & increased by 50.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 22.96 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 39.77% Y-o-Y.

Grasim Industries has delivered -3.35% return in the last 1 week, 12.85% return in last 6 months and -3.25% YTD return.

Currently the Grasim Industries has a market cap of 139553.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2182.05 & 1521 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Grasim Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue31965.4830220.68+5.77%28637.86+11.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7393.127593.28-2.64%6770.31+9.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization1244.431245.15-0.06%1139.42+9.22%
Total Operating Expense26316.4825413.15+3.55%24892.98+5.72%
Operating Income56494807.53+17.5%3744.88+50.85%
Net Income Before Taxes3471.742861.72+21.32%5086.66-31.75%
Net Income1514.441163.75+30.13%2515.78-39.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.9617.64+30.15%38.12-39.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1514.44Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹31965.48Cr

