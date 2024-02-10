Grasim Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 39.8% YOY

Grasim Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 11.62% & the profit decreased by 39.8% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.77% and the profit increased by 30.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.64% q-o-q & increased by 9.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 17.5% q-o-q & increased by 50.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹22.96 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 39.77% Y-o-Y.

Grasim Industries has delivered -3.35% return in the last 1 week, 12.85% return in last 6 months and -3.25% YTD return.

Currently the Grasim Industries has a market cap of ₹139553.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2182.05 & ₹1521 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Grasim Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 31965.48 30220.68 +5.77% 28637.86 +11.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7393.12 7593.28 -2.64% 6770.31 +9.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 1244.43 1245.15 -0.06% 1139.42 +9.22% Total Operating Expense 26316.48 25413.15 +3.55% 24892.98 +5.72% Operating Income 5649 4807.53 +17.5% 3744.88 +50.85% Net Income Before Taxes 3471.74 2861.72 +21.32% 5086.66 -31.75% Net Income 1514.44 1163.75 +30.13% 2515.78 -39.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 22.96 17.64 +30.15% 38.12 -39.77%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1514.44Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹31965.48Cr

