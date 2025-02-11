Grasim Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 40.64% YOY, profit at ₹898.96 crore and revenue at ₹34792.85 crore

Grasim Industries Q3 Results 2025:Grasim Industries declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025, showing a mixed performance with a revenue increase of 8.85% year-over-year but a significant profit decline of 40.64%. The profit stood at ₹898.96 crore, while the revenue reached ₹34792.85 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.66% and profit saw a remarkable rise of 130.56%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 3.94% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 14.58% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs.
Operating income also showed a positive trend with an 18.63% increase quarter-over-quarter; however, it decreased by 6.8% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹13.38, which reflects a decrease of 41.72% compared to the same period last year.
Grasim Industries has delivered a 1.92% return in the last week, while the returns have been -3.31% over the past six months and 1.84% year-to-date.
Currently, Grasim Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹168277.73 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2877.75 and a low of ₹2027.5.
As of 11 Feb, 2025, among the seven analysts covering the company, there is one sell rating, one hold rating, one buy rating, and four strong buy ratings. The consensus recommendation remains a buy.
Grasim Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|34792.85
|33562.85
|+3.66%
|31965.48
|+8.85%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8471.08
|8150.31
|+3.94%
|7393.12
|+14.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1531.58
|1495.8
|+2.39%
|1244.43
|+23.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|29528.25
|29125.05
|+1.38%
|26316.48
|+12.2%
|Operating Income
|5264.6
|4437.8
|+18.63%
|5649
|-6.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2448.44
|1967.63
|+24.44%
|3471.74
|-29.48%
|Net Income
|898.96
|389.9
|+130.56%
|1514.44
|-40.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.38
|6.54
|+104.59%
|22.96
|-41.72%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹898.96Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹34792.85Cr