Grasim Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 40.64% YOY, profit at ₹898.96 crore and revenue at ₹34792.85 crore

Grasim Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 8.85% YoY & profit decreased by 40.64% YoY, profit at 898.96 crore and revenue at 34792.85 crore

Published11 Feb 2025, 12:04 PM IST
Grasim Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025

Grasim Industries Q3 Results 2025:Grasim Industries declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025, showing a mixed performance with a revenue increase of 8.85% year-over-year but a significant profit decline of 40.64%. The profit stood at 898.96 crore, while the revenue reached 34792.85 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.66% and profit saw a remarkable rise of 130.56%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 3.94% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 14.58% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs.

Grasim Industries Q3 Results

Operating income also showed a positive trend with an 18.63% increase quarter-over-quarter; however, it decreased by 6.8% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at 13.38, which reflects a decrease of 41.72% compared to the same period last year.

Grasim Industries has delivered a 1.92% return in the last week, while the returns have been -3.31% over the past six months and 1.84% year-to-date.

Currently, Grasim Industries boasts a market capitalization of 168277.73 crore, with a 52-week high of 2877.75 and a low of 2027.5.

As of 11 Feb, 2025, among the seven analysts covering the company, there is one sell rating, one hold rating, one buy rating, and four strong buy ratings. The consensus recommendation remains a buy.

Grasim Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue34792.8533562.85+3.66%31965.48+8.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8471.088150.31+3.94%7393.12+14.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization1531.581495.8+2.39%1244.43+23.07%
Total Operating Expense29528.2529125.05+1.38%26316.48+12.2%
Operating Income5264.64437.8+18.63%5649-6.8%
Net Income Before Taxes2448.441967.63+24.44%3471.74-29.48%
Net Income898.96389.9+130.56%1514.44-40.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.386.54+104.59%22.96-41.72%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:11 Feb 2025, 12:04 PM IST
