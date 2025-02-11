Grasim Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 40.64% YOY, profit at ₹898.96 crore and revenue at ₹34792.85 crore

Grasim Industries Q3 Results 2025:Grasim Industries declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025, showing a mixed performance with a revenue increase of 8.85% year-over-year but a significant profit decline of 40.64%. The profit stood at ₹898.96 crore, while the revenue reached ₹34792.85 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.66% and profit saw a remarkable rise of 130.56%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 3.94% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 14.58% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs.

Grasim Industries Q3 Results

Operating income also showed a positive trend with an 18.63% increase quarter-over-quarter; however, it decreased by 6.8% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹13.38, which reflects a decrease of 41.72% compared to the same period last year.

Grasim Industries has delivered a 1.92% return in the last week, while the returns have been -3.31% over the past six months and 1.84% year-to-date.

Currently, Grasim Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹168277.73 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2877.75 and a low of ₹2027.5.

As of 11 Feb, 2025, among the seven analysts covering the company, there is one sell rating, one hold rating, one buy rating, and four strong buy ratings. The consensus recommendation remains a buy.

Grasim Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 34792.85 33562.85 +3.66% 31965.48 +8.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8471.08 8150.31 +3.94% 7393.12 +14.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 1531.58 1495.8 +2.39% 1244.43 +23.07% Total Operating Expense 29528.25 29125.05 +1.38% 26316.48 +12.2% Operating Income 5264.6 4437.8 +18.63% 5649 -6.8% Net Income Before Taxes 2448.44 1967.63 +24.44% 3471.74 -29.48% Net Income 898.96 389.9 +130.56% 1514.44 -40.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.38 6.54 +104.59% 22.96 -41.72%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.